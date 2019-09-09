1:28 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at a residence on North Chestnut where a man was possibly suffering a psychotic episode. An officer said the man refused medical treatment and another male subject at the residence said he would try to get the man back inside the residence. Authorities were again dispatched to the residence for a similar complaint. The 36-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct with bond set at $780. He was later released on a signature bond and taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
10:58 a.m. – A reckless driver on a motorcycle was reported southbound on Main Street from Bower Avenue. Officers were notified.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject jumping out in front of traffic and trying to get vehicles to stop on North Rowland. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:06 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a shoplifter left the business in a vehicle southbound on Main. An officer arrested the 18-year-old female subject for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
12:25 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Management was asked to review video surveillance footage for the suspect vehicle information, so the incident was noted until more information was obtained.
12:35 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported speeding in the area of Skyline Heights Elementary. Officers were notified.
1:03 p.m. – A caller reported a male juvenile riding a skateboard on the sidewalk on the west side of the square. She was afraid he might hit someone stepping out of a business. Officers were notified.
1:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report possible drug activity that could affect child custody issues. Information passed on to detectives.
1:50 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet, but she called back before an officer arrived on scene and said the owner returned and left in the vehicle.
2:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report a box truck hit the mirror of his vehicle at the north interchange and continued southbound on the Bypass. An officer said both drivers pulled over and exchanged insurance information.
3:09 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of her husband, a convicted felon, going hunting with her son and a friend. She was advised he could go, but he couldn’t possess a firearm.
3:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road between Speer Drive and Forward Drive.
3:13 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving a threatening text message. She was referred to the BCSO because the incident happened outside the city.
3:28 p.m. – A man called to report the rider of a motorcycle sideswiped the side of his vehicle on Highway 65 North and continued northbound. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that it be noted there was damage to the side mirror of his vehicle.
4:13 p.m. – A man called to report three or four unwanted subjects at his residence on West Sherman. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
4:17 p.m. – A man called to report people at his residence creating a disturbance over appliances he had rented and wanted to return. An officer said the caller was refusing to allow store employees to inspect the items before taking them and that he also threatened to take them to the dump. The employees were advised of the proper civil procedures to follow. The employees also requested extra patrol of the business.
4:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking two male subjects in a vehicle at the park on North Maple with no children in sight. No further report was recorded.
6:44 p.m. – A female subject called to inquire about the legal age for a juvenile to move out of a residence. Information on emancipation was given.
7 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects parked a vehicle without a license plate on South Ash, then walked eastbound on College carrying backpacks. An officer located the subject, who said they were walking to a friend’s house for a barbecue.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject revving the engine of a motorcycle on the parking lot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer arrested the 58-year-old man for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,455, as well as on a Jackson County warrant for fraud with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles walked up to a vehicle parked outside Little Caesar’s and took something from it through a broken window. An officer spoke to an 18-year-old male subject, who said he owned the vehicle.
11:36 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver passed her on Cottonwood Road and turned south on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
11:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Glenview and Gipson.
