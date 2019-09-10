1:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 27-year-old man walking near the Boone County Library.
3:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Assist completed.
3:46 a.m. – A man called to report his 17-year-old daughter and a vehicle missing from his residence when he got home from work. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the girl and vehicle.
6:49 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help search a patient room after a male subject was believed to have given a patient a controlled substance during the night. Assist completed and a 52-year-old man was escorted from the property.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject slumped over in the seat of a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the subject had just fallen asleep, but was fine.
9:19 a.m. – A man called to report another driver had tailgated him on Speer Drive and was last seen turning onto Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
9:25 a.m. – A 67-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:32 a.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a rock outside The Links and might be intoxicated. An officer said the 47-year-old man passed a field sobriety test and declined a formal report for any damage to his vehicle. The officer also notified management they could replace the rocks to their original location.
10 a.m. – A Rent-A-Center employee went to the HPD to report theft of rented property. An officer spoke to the suspect, who agreed to take care of the matter with the business. The employee registered similar complaints against two other individuals, but he was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
10:22 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Birch. Animal Control was notified.
10:28 a.m. – A caller reported finding a female dog with several puppies on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
11:04 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend creating a disturbance at his residence on North Lucille. An officer said it had been verbal only regarding a cat.
11:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Hudson’s Supermarket. He said he followed the other driver to the Country Mart parking lot, but he was refusing to exchange insurance information. An officer said there was no damage to either vehicle and neither wanted to file a complaint.
11:59 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about driving a golf cart on city streets. She was advised it wasn’t legal.
12:03 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male psychiatric patient left the hospital during the screening process for placing a 72-hour hold. An officer located the subject and returned him to the hospital.
12:10 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to gain entry to his grandmother’s residence on Mountain Valley Drive, but he had no legal right to be present. An officer said the subject was at the property due to his grandmother having an anxiety attack and requesting he be there.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had left a dog abandoned for about a week in a residence on North Industrial Park Road. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:53 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on improper passing with bond set at $345. He was taken to the Boone County Jail and released to a jailer.
1:04 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Goblin Drive. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 54-year-old woman was either suffering a medical ailment or was delusional. She was taken back to her residence at The Links.
2:10 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report appliances stolen from a rental house on West Holt. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported a hearing-impaired man had been involved in a hit-and-run wreck at Main and Central. An officer spoke to the 78-year-old man, but he declined a formal complaint and only asked the information be noted for insurance purposes.
2:36 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was cleaning a gun and it accidentally discharged, causing some damage to walls in his apartment at The Links. He said no one was hurt. An officer said the caller was issued a citation and a formal report was filed.
3:11 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had loaned some tools to a friend, then the friend’s business partner sold them. He located the tools and wanted only to be reimbursed. An officer spoke to all parties involved and they agreed to handle the matter in a civil fashion.
3:42 p.m. – A woman called to report finding out her juvenile daughter had been raped at knifepoint over the summer months. A formal complaint was filed.
4:08 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his daughter as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed.
4:44 p.m. – A school bus driver went to the HPD to report a male subject in a vehicle had followed him on his route. He said he pulled over, but the driver refused to pass him until he had no other choice. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle and driver.
5:10 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about eviction notices. He was advised to contact a private lawyer.
5:17 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles riding skateboards on Forward Driver near FedEx and almost causing a wreck. An officer spoke to the skateboarders and advised them to stay off the roadway.
5:26 p.m. – A school resource officer reported he was dealing with a juvenile at the High School and would be transporting him to juvenile services where he was released.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject breaking into a residence on South Ash. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he and his wife lived there, but only had one door key so he jimmied the lock to get in.
6:37 p.m. – An officer on patrol requested an ambulance at Nicholson and Main for a male subject having a severe asthma attack. The subject was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:15 p.m. – A woman called to report her aunt had gone to the caller’s residence and caused a disturbance. The caller declined a formal complaint, but asked that her aunt be issued a criminal trespass warning if she returned.
10:10 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Jamie’s Local Flavor. An officer said the parties eventually agreed to exchange insurance information.
10:55 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. An officer followed the vehicle to the south city limits, but noted no reckless behavior.
11:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a man and woman outside a vehicle parked at Bank of the Ozarks on North Walnut. He later said they had stopped to smoke outside the vehicle because they had their child with them.
11:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near North Spring Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.