2:20 a.m. – An officer advised he was transporting two subjects from the hospital to Family Budget Inn. Assist completed. An officer advised he witnessed a parking lot wreck outside the motel. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:35 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had broken into her residence on South Ash and killed one of her dogs, then ran out the back door when she got home. Officers tried to make contact with the woman, but she had given two different addresses and the couldn’t find her.
7:59 a.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been burglarized while parked on Honeysuckle Lane overnight. A formal complaint was filed.
8:03 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog had attacked her dog on Country Circle. An officer transported the dog to the city pound.
8:22 a.m. – Pulaski County authorities reported a 49-year-old man was ready to be released on their charges, but they didn’t have room to hold him on HPD charges. They were advised to released the subject and tell him to contact the HPD.
8:30 a.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor posted pictures of the caller’s dog on Facebook. About the same time, the other woman called to report the complainant was outside her residence screaming about the dog, which she didn’t have. About 30 minutes later, another woman called to report she had possession of the dog, which she bought from someone else not even associated in the incident. She said there was a civil matter underway, but the dog was eventually returned to the original complainant.
8:48 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hampton Inn. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:08 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen from the Omaha area. Officers were notified.
5:23 p.m. – A landlord called to report a former tenant stole the washer and dryer from the residence when they moved out. A formal theft complaint was filed.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported an infant locked in a vehicle outside McDonald’s on Main Street. Assist completed.
6:04 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a vehicle stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
6:28 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old woman for theft of property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Rock Springs Road. Officers were notified.
8:55 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a parked car at the Fairgrounds and left the area. The caller was able to provide a partial license plate number. Information noted in case the other vehicle owner wanted to file a formal complaint.
8:57 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at a residence on North Industrial Park Road where a woman with low blood pressure had contacted the hospital three times, but refused to be transported. An officer said the woman went with EMS and her residence was secured.
10:23 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject in a vehicle attempted to hit a male subject walking on the parking lot outside McDonald’s on Main Street, then the male subject ran to the vehicle and hit the female. The female then left northbound and the male left southbound in a different vehicle. Officers didn’t locate either vehicle after searching the area.
11:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend lost his wallet at Walmart about 30 minutes prior to the call. Information noted in case it was turned in.
