12:09 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend assaulted her by throwing a sandwich and a basketball at her, then started threatening to hurt her dog. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to calm down for the night.
1:47 a.m. – A caller reported someone screaming in a residence on North Willow, but an officer said it had just been a 30-year-old man playing a video game too loudly.
7:33 a.m. – A woman called to report a large black dog on her porch on Eugene Street. An officer said the owner arrived on scene and took the animal home.
7:54 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Ruff Lane arrested a male subject on a warrant for domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was later released after posting $3,500 professional bond.
9:21 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Anstaff Bank. Information noted.
9:58 a.m. – An officer at the Boone County Jail served a 35-year-old woman with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on following too close with accident and selling tobacco to a minor.
10:45 a.m. – An employee at Rent-A-Center called to report theft of property. He was advised of his options for a formal complaint.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported two pit bulls running loose on Crestview. Officers were notified.
11:57 a.m. – A caller reported a red backpack laying up against the old Daisy Flower Shop. An officer said the item was an empty fishing tackle box.
12:02 p.m. – A caller reported problems with a female tenant at apartments on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the subject and told her to leave the other tenants alone.
12:07 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report receiving a call from someone stating her Social Security benefits were going to be compromised. She was referred to the Attorney General.
12:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Prospect. Animal Control was notified.
1:22 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the subject went willingly with EMS.
1:52 p.m. – An officer out at an address on South Pine arrested a 45-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on failure to yield. He was later released after posting $380 professional bond.
2:09 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband, against whom she held a protection order, had been driving by her residence. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol issued.
2:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to a former residence to collect her personal belongings and was assaulted by another female subject. She declined a formal complaint and an officer advised her of the proper way to collect her property.
3:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Crandall Avenue.
4:27 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported an unwanted female subject at the store and they wanted her to be issued a criminal trespass warning. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but he told management she would be issued the warning if located.
4:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had keyed her vehicle while it was parked outside Country Mart, but an officer said the scratch had a layer of dust on it and wasn’t new damage.
5:45 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. An officer said store personnel couldn’t find video surveillance of the wreck, so the incident was noted for insurance purposes due to lack of suspect vehicle information.
6:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Lake Shore Drive from North Pine. An officer stopped the vehicle and the 39-year-old man driving said he was checking on a friend who was suicidal. The officer said the subject in question was in no way suicidal and the man was arrested for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:11 p.m. – A woman called to report a minor traffic incident occurred near Pace Industries on the Bypass and both drivers, one of which was the caller’s daughter, continued on their way. Information logged for insurance purposes.
9:46 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject who swerved to miss a dog on Sunset Lane and ran the vehicle into a tree. An officer said the driver didn’t actually hit the tree and there was no damage.
10:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been talking to her father via Facebook and he made comments that could be suicidal. An officer checked the address last listed for the man in Harrison and said he wasn’t present.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported a naked man walking in a ditch along Highway 43 near North Spring Road. An officer arrested the man for public indecency and public intoxication with bond set at $985. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:30 p.m. – A woman called to report a homeless man went to her residence looking for a place to stay. She said he left before she called police, but she requested extra patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.