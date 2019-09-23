12:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol left a tow warning notice on a vehicle parked incorrectly at Meadowhaven and Ozark.
8:06 a.m. – Arkansas State Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and failure to comply with court orders on speeding with total bond set at $865. The warrants were confirmed valid and she was later released on a signature bond.
8:59 a.m. – A caller reported vandalism at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said the caller removed the vandalism and asked that the information be noted for future reference.
10:37 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer go to the High School to keep an eye on a juvenile whose father had been involved in a domestic disturbance and might go to the school to try to pick up his child. Assist completed.
10:51 a.m. – A woman called to report the driver of a box truck sideswiped her vehicle on the Bypass in front of Share & Care. An officer said the vehicles’ mirrors had touched, but there was no damage to either vehicle.
11:17 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her husband’s ex-wife had been harassing her by trying to run her off the road. Information noted for future reference.
11:19 a.m. – An employee at House of Hope reported a male subject causing problems at the agency. An officer issued the man a criminal trespass warning.
12:16 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a problem with child custody exchange. He was referred to the BCSO because the exchange location was outside the city limits.
12:24 p.m. – Illegal dumping was reported at Appletree Pre-School. Information noted and extra patrol was issued.
12:53 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:43 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Squaretek. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:53 p.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer at the business when an employee was terminated for making threats. Assist completed.
2:56 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject wearing a black shirt and blue jeans walked through the employee breakroom and told employees “they were all going down.” The employee wanted the subject to be issued a criminal trespass warning if located. An officer responded and said he saw three women matching the given description. One employee called later to filed a formal terroristic threatening complaint, but an officer said no actual threats had been made.
3:37 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Vine Court Square.
4:36 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody and visitation problem. He was advised of his options.
4:53 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 43-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond. A 23-year-old male subject was arrested on a Benton Police warrant for second-degree battery and taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
5:55 p.m. – A man called to report finding a machete along south Chestnut. He said he took the item home so a child wouldn’t find it.
6:46 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject loitering on the back parking lot at NARMC. An officer said the subject was waiting for his girlfriend, who was a hospital employee, and they left together after she got off work.
7:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had talked to the Attorney General’s office about a scam, then he started receiving recorded calls from someone claiming to be with the FBI and working with the AG’s office on the matter. He was advised to contact the AG on Monday and to talk to his bank about his concerns.
7:45 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Searcy County. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,095 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold placed for the HPD.
8:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject who approached him outside the Family Budget Inn. The officer explained the subject’s options regarding filing a harassing communications complaint.
9:01 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 21-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. He was later released after posting $395 professional bond.
11:39 p.m. – An officer initiated a traffic stop at Highway 65 and Airport Road. After a lengthy pursuit that started on Airport Road at speeds of up to 100 mph, a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver was executed at South Cherry and West South Avenue, where the vehicle crashed. A 50-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, ran stop sign, disregard traffic control device, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, improper headlights, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding 63 over and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $50,000, as well as Shannon County (Missouri) warrant for theft of property and second-degree burglary with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
