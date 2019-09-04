1:19 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen in the southern part of the county. Officers were notified.
1:44 a.m. – A man called to report someone making entry to his residence and throwing things around. An officer said the man agreed to take his medication and go to bed. But he called back a little while later to report children throwing animals at his residence. An officer said the man was taking his dog inside for the rest of the night.
6:04 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking around on South Main stating they had lost their child and they were told to wait for an officer. The advised them to sit by the Harrison Apartments and wait for their ride.
9:01 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange problem. She was advised to speak to her private attorney.
9:15 a.m. – A woman called to report her cousin left the hospital with a knife and she was afraid he would hurt himself. Officers were notified to watch for the subject.
9:30 a.m. – Fayetteville Police requested an officer go to The Links and make contact with a male subject wanted in questioning regarding a hit-and-run wreck in that jurisdiction. An officer said the subject in question wasn’t present at the time.
10:35 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was flagged down by a male subject reporting he lost his wallet at the car wash on Industrial Park Road. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:14 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying in the crosswalk at Main and Central. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just taking a nap. He was told to move along.
10:46 a.m. – A male subject called to report his roommates moved out the previous day and left their personal belongings, but their rent was due that day. He was advised of the eviction process and how to obtain back rent money. A woman called a little while later to talk to an officer about getting her belongings from the residence, but she was advised the HPD couldn’t perform a civil standby without a court order.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject on the property at Tower Manor Apartments. An officer issued the subject a criminal trespass warning and advised him of the potential consequences should he decide to return.
12:40 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking on an elderly woman walking at Capps Road and Maple who seemed confused. The officer transported the 81-year-old woman to NARMC for treatment.
1:42 p.m. – A bail bondsman called requesting an officer meet a commercial bus at Kum & Go when it arrived at 3 p.m. to pick up a 50-year-old man wanted on numerous warrants in the state. An officer said another bondsman would be waiting at the store and would notify police if necessary.
2:05 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject lying on the ground behind Down Home Creations. An officer checked on the subject, but said he was fine.
3:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
3:48 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic battery incident. Officers were notified.
3:59 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto the Country Mart parking lot. An officer followed the vehicle when it left and said the driver was doing fine.
5:28 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained juvenile in a vehicle leaving the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Officers were notified.
8:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who appeared to be intoxicated walking near Dairy Queen with a young juvenile. An officer spoke to the man, who said he had undergone surgery on his ankle and it made him appear to stagger. The man and child were fine.
8:22 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange issue. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
8:55 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been creating a disturbance at her residence before leaving in a vehicle. Officers were advised to watch for the subject. A few minutes later, an officer said he’d be out with the vehicle at Kum & Go. The 31-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication, open container in vehicle a driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,295. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:03 p.m. – A caller reported some motorcycle riders and on possibly on a four-wheeler on South Walnut. An officer made contact with the subjects, who agreed to cease the activity.
