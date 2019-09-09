12:11 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject camping behind the House of Hope also removed light bulbs to avoid security cameras. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued.
12:49 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject sleeping on a bench at the skatepark. An officer said the 58-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and possible treatment due to being disoriented.
12:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with someone burning items behind Northside Church of Christ. The officer said the fire was extinguished and one female subject was cited for illegal burning.
1:59 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance inside a residence on North Spring Street, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
2:49 a.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a female subject from NARMC to her residence.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects parked at vehicle at Hudson Tire and Battery and walked behind the business. An officer spoke to the subjects and found one was an employee.
10:14 a.m. – A male subject called to report tires on his vehicle slashed while it was parked outside The Links. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject refusing to leave the area of House of Hope after being asked several times. An officer issued the subject a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the area after obtaining his personal property.
1:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from the square. Officers were notified.
2:04 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,260 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting professional bond.
2:40 p.m. – A caller reported a round hay bale had fallen off a truck and was in the middle of Highway 43 near Wendy’s. ArDOT was notified and an officer moved the bale off the roadway.
3:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Cornerstone Bank. Officers were notified.
4 p.m. – A man called to report his son, who he had reported missing in November 2018, had used his credit card at a store in Arizona. Information passed on to the original investigating officer and the caller was referred to police in Arizona.
4:43 p.m. – An employee at the Boone County Library reported a girl crying in an upstairs bedroom after being pepper sprayed by a friend. An officer said an ambulance had been notified and the girl was released to a guardian.
5:08 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Boone County Library. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:31 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had bought a vehicle from someone in Harrison on a payment plan, but he had to move out of state and missed four payments. He said he made a payment that day and the seller threatened to report the vehicle as stolen. An officer advised the seller that it was a civil matter because a payment had been received that day.
6:34 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
7:01 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Prestonwood due to speeders.
8:10 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting on the parking lot outside Church 180. An officer said there were people outside the building, but none were fighting.
8:10 p.m. – A woman called to report the driver of a pickup pulling a camper pulled up under the canopy of the Quality Inn, pointed at her juvenile daughter, then drove away when the caller noticed him. Officers were notified, but the vehicle wasn’t located.
8:16 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on careless driving, white lights to the rear and no driver’s license with bond set at $760. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was being held on local charges with bond set at $50,000 and a hold was placed for the HPD.
11:55 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on South Walnut. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down. Another complaint was called in about 30 minutes later and the officer advised the parties there would be an arrest made or citation issued if police had to return. Another 30 minutes later, the same complaint was called in, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived. About 2:15 a.m., an occupant at the suspect residence called to report a neighbor left a vulgar noted on her door. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
