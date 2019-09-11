12:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:40 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report her boyfriend was trying to kick her out of their residence even though she was on the lease. An officer said the parties agreed to separate for the night.
5:53 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a male subject stole a phone charger from the business and left northbound with a female subject driving the vehicle. A formal complaint was filed. An employee went to the HPD later to turn in video surveillance footage.
6:02 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle with no lights or reflectors southbound on Highway 65 from Casey’s on South Main. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:55 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
10:58 a.m. – Two callers reported two dogs running loose at Pine and Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
12:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stolen. Officers were notified.
12:28 p.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
12:41 p.m. – A female subject called to report a wrecker service damaged her vehicle when delivering it to her residence. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
12:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking in traffic on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
1:16 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway. They said she was last seen Sept. 7 and might be in the company of a boy about the same age. Officers were notified.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle outside Walmart. Animal Control was notified, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
2:56 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a female subject stole his phone from his residence. He was referred to the BCSO because he lived outside the city limits.
3:07 p.m. – An employee at Maurice’s reported a suspicious female subject at the store claiming her friend had been kidnapped and her vehicle had been stolen. Officers responded and arrested a 37-year-old woman for criminal trespass, theft of property and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,335, as well as on an HPD warrant for theft of property with bond set at $920 and a Howell County (Missouri) warrant for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $7,500. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 28-year-old man on scene said he had been with the woman and his vehicle was stolen from the Walmart parking lot, but he declined a formal complaint.
3:21 p.m. – A 32-year-old man went to the HPD to be served a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on shoplifting, theft by deception and criminal trespass. He was later released with a new court date.
3:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing only underwear was yelling and acting crazy while in Crooked Creek near the tennis courts. An officer said the subject agreed to get dressed and out of the water and calm down.
3:29 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting on the parking lot outside Cashsaver. The caller said the woman was trying to make entry to the man’s vehicle. An officer said the woman refused to cooperate with police, but she agreed to leave the man alone.
3:55 p.m. – A man called to report receiving a call from an unknown subject cursing and threatening him. He said he blocked the number, so the information was noted for future reference.
4:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject walking in the area of Powell Feed. The subject said he had lost a phone somewhere between that location and the north interchange. The officer found it and returned it to the subject.
4:57 p.m. – A man called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside a residence on West Gordon. He said the female was throwing items at the man, who left in a vehicle. An officer said he followed the subject to Kum & Go.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a vehicle backed off a retaining wall outside Hudson Tire and Battery. An officer said the vehicle was removed and the driver exchanged insurance information with management.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman refusing to leave House of Hope after being asked numerous times. An officer issued the subjects criminal trespass warnings and they agreed to move along.
6 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65 approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
6:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report feeling harassed. An officer said the subject believed employees at The Links were following him around. Information noted.
6:33 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Fowler Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
6:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Country Club Road and Bunker Road. An officer on scene arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
8:32 p.m. – A Walmart employee went to the HPD to report theft of property. A formal complaint was filed.
8:47 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported a female subject left the store without paying for merchandise, but agreed to go back and pay. The woman had returned and management wanted her to leave. An officer said the 29-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to move along.
9:01 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tags with bond set at $5,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
9:54 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking around outside Heritage Heights Apartments. An officer arrested the 38-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and he was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
