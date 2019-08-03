North Central Arkansas Speedway, 7-26-19
A pleasant summer evening along the banks of Crooked Creek awaited the fans and drivers turning out for this evening’s race program at North Central Arkansas Speedway.
The Pure Stock class led off the feature races with Chad Tyler and Tommy Epps door-to-door setting the pace. Eppes pressed leader Tyler early on, but contact with the wall in turn two eventually led to Epps being unable to complete the race. After a lap five restart Kaitlyn Glade was able to maintain contact with leader Tyler through the end but was never able to challenge for the lead as Tyler took the first feature win of the night.
Pure Stock Final Results: 1) #73 Chad Tyler, 2) #22 Kaitlyn Glade, 3) #14 Cody Collins, 4) #33 Tommy Epps, 5) #77D David Harris, DQ: #42 Terry Ray
The Hobby Stock feature race took the starting green flag with Chad Horton and Cody Robinson occupying the front row. After a single car spin before the first lap was logged reset the field, Horton took advantage of the shortest route around the speedway on the bottom groove to lead the opening lap. Robinson was pressured over that first lap by Hunter Duren, who was able to move past Robinson on the second trip around the track. The top two cars raced side-by-side for a trio of laps as Duren challenged Horton for the lead, with Duren moving past Horton for good on lap seven. Four separate caution periods slowed the middle of the race several times with Duren holding his lead through the restarts driving to his first feature win of the year.
Hobby Stock Final Results: 1) #11D Hunter Duren, 2) #8X Chad Horton, 3) #29 Chris Caststeel, 4) #25 Cody Robinson, 5) #4T Mark Tackitt, 6) #5 Rocky Brotherton, 7) #10D Darin Smith.
The Super Stock field had Eddie Martin holding the pole position alongside Matthew Seaman as the race began. Martin rolled the lower grove to the lap one lead over Seaman and was still out in front when the only yellow flag of the race waved on lap two. Jackie Hensley moved into the third position on lap five and made it a three-car fight for the lead. Martin began to build a comfortable cushion over pursuit midway through the race as he earned the feature win.
Super Stock Final Results: 1) #10K Eddie Martin, 2) #T10 Matthew Seaman, 3) #411 Jackie Hensley, 4) #8X Chad Horton. 5) #18K Kyle Cotter, 6) #25 Cody Robinson, 7) #29 Chris Caststeel.
In the B-Modified feature event Josh Faris held the pole position with Jason Snodgrass outside the front row. Before the first lap was in the book, mechanical problems brought out the yellow flag as Farris stopped on the track and was unable to continue. Camden Cotter now occupied the front row as the race restarted, but Snodgrass was able to power off the cushion exiting turn two to take the lead. After an opening lap fight for position, Cody Acklin was able to move past John Briggs to claim third on lap two and began to pressure Cotter in the second spot. As the fight for position occurred behind him Snodgrass was able to extend his advantage over pursuit, driving to the race win.
B-Modified Final Results: 1) #71 Jason Snodgrass, 2) #14 Camden Cotter, 3) #24 Cody Acklin, 4) #5 John Briggs, 5) #23 Casey Acklin, 6) #33G Charlie Gentile, 7) #90 Josh Farris.
John Briggs and Daniel Franklin led the field to the start of the A-Modified feature race. Franklin topped the scoresheet at the end of lap one as Kandy Methvin chased Briggs across the scoring stripe behind him. Methvin moved past Briggs on the second circuit of the speedway in pursuit of Franklin. Two caution periods allowed Methvin to close up on the leader for the following restarts but Franklin pulled away from the field both times as he drove the win.
A-Modified Final Results: 1) #7 Daniel Franklin, 2) #41 Kandy Methvin, 3) #24 Cody Acklin, 4) #71 Jason Snodgrass, 5) #5 John Briggs, 6) #25 B James Barr, 7) #23 Casey Acklin, DNS: #90 Josh Farris.
The Lightning Rod class closed out the night’s feature races with Mike Martin and Kolton Jensen beside each other on the front row. Jensen kept in close contact through the first few laps but Martin was able to outdistance the field, claiming another feature win.
Lightning Rod Final Results: 1) #44 Mike Martin, 2) #500 Kolton Jensen, 3) #43 Mike Smith, 4) #17 Benton Vinson, DNS #15 Ty Rosson, #007 Roy Tharpe.
North Central Arkansas Speedway is located between Yellville and Flippin on Hwy. 62-412. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and those with a military ID, $5 for those ages 7 through 15 with 6 and under getting in free. A family plan is $25 for two adults and their family members 15 and under. For rules or information please visit the speedway website at www.ncaspeedway.com.
