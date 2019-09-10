FLIPPIN — North Central Arkansas Speedway kicked off the final month of the race season on Friday with another strong field of cars for the fans in attendance.
Pure Stock Finals
Results: 1. Chad Tyler, 2. Kaitlyn Glade, 3. Tommy Epps, 4. Bobby Raulston, 5. Chris Adams, 6. David Harris, 7. Derek Foster, 8. Rocky Brotherton.
The Pure Stock feature race was paced to the start by Chad Tyler and Kaitlyn Glade holding down row one. Tyler took the lead of the race entering the first turn, with Glade and Derek Foster close behind the leader as the field cycled through the end of the opening lap. Tommy Epps moved into the third spot past Foster on lap four and was challenging Glade for second when the only caution of the race occurred on lap five. Following the restart, Epps pressed Glade throughout the balance of the race as Tyler drove to the win.
Hobby Stock Finals
Results: 1. Chance Cotter, 2. Chris Caststeel, 3. Chris Davidson, 4. Mike Plante, 5. Cody Robinson, 6. Lake Ellison, 7. Rocky Brotherton, 8. Kevin Collins, 9. Dustin Tiger, 10. Darin Smith.
The Hobby Stock event had Chris Caststeel holding the pole position with Cody Robinson outside the front row. Caststeel used the lower lane to drive to the lap one lead with Robinson, Chris Davidson and Chance Cotter all close together in a pack of four for the first three laps. Cotter moved into the second spot following a lap six caution and restart, then moved past Caststeel and to the top of the score sheet on lap seven. Cotter was able to outdistance Caststeel over the final half of the race to claim the win.
Super Stock Finals
Results: 1. Matthew Seaman, 2. Landon Clinton, 3. Gibber Steinhaus, 4. Joey Vinson Jr., 5. Tim Steinhaus, 6. Blake Schmidt, 7. Gary Tacket, 8. Matt Brown, 9. Kyle Cotter, 10. Eric Hopper.
Matt Brown and Matthew Seaman led the field to the start of the Super Stock feature race and after an aborted first attempt to get the race started Brown was able to hold off Seaman to claim the lap one lead. Seaman moved past Brown on lap two and was leading the field when the first of four yellow flags in the first ten laps waved before the end of the third trip around the track. Over the course of the four caution periods several cars exited the race leaving Gibber Steinhaus and Landon Clinton to challenge Seaman over the last half of the race. Clinton pressed Seaman hard immediately after the final restart on lap ten, but Seaman was able to maintain his lead and drive to the feature win.
B-Modified Finals
Results: 1. Robbie Ewing, 2. Cody Acklin, 3. Jason Snodgrass, 4. Camden Cotter, 5. Kandy Methvin, 6. Casey Acklin, 7. Jay Croney, 8. Brandon Pool.
In the B-Modified event, Robbie Ewing and Cody Acklin rolled door-to-door in front of the field as the race charged off turn four to the waving green flag. Ewing was able to take advantage of the shortest way around the speedway to hold off Acklin on the opening lap as Camden Cotter and Jason Snodgrass fought over third place behind the top two cars. A single-car spin on lap three closed the field and allowed Kandy Methvin to race with Snodgrass for third place behind Ewing and Acklin as the race resumed. The second and final caution period of the race occurred on lap ten, bunching the field for a final restart. Acklin raced the leader tightly as the race resumed but Ewing was able to drive to the race win.
Late Model Finals
Results: 1. Landy Methvin, 2. Mark Nichols, 3. Matthew Tribble, 4. Brent Raulston, 5. Jerry Croney.
In the Late Model feature race Brent Raulston and Kandy Methvin led the field to the start, With Raulston taking charge of the top spot exiting turn two on the opening lap. A lap four caution slowed the field, with Raulston once again topping the field as the race resumed. Raulston would slow just past the halfway point of the race and exited the track on lap eleven, allowing Methvin to move to the top of the scorecard with Matthew Tribble trying to track down the leader. Tribble was making up ground on Methvin by riding the very bottom of the track but on lap eighteen Tribble got too low and took a wild ride, tumbling up the track before coming to rest high in the middle of turn two. Tribble was uninjured in the incident, and after the red-flag period and following restart Methvin was able to race to the win.
Lightning Rod Finals
Results: 1. Mike Martin, 2. Kolton Jensen, 3. Chris Martin, 4. Dusty Martin, 5. Michael Smith, 6. Benton Vinson.
The Lightning Rod class ran a caution-free race to close out the night, getting started with Kolton Jensen and Mike Martin on the front row. Martin used a great launch at the start of the race to take the lead entering the first turn and was able to lead throughout to claim another feature win.
