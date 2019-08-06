Reading In The Park will have our Back To School celebration this Thursday, August 8th. Arvest Bank will be cooking hotdogs for us with serving starting at 6:15 pm. A special announcement from NARMC and our music and reading will begin at 6:45. This will allow everyone to attend their elementary school open house and make it down for our last Reading In The Park this summer.
Our reader this week is Addie Jones. Come join us for a great story and a good time.
