"Bonds of the City of Harrison in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $39,900,000 to finance all or a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping park and recreational improvements, including particularly, without limitation, a multi-purpose community center, swimming facilities, trails and improvements to baseball fields and softball fields and any necessary land acquisition, and parking, landscaping, signage, drainage, lighting, concession, road and utility improvements related thereto and, in order to pay the bonds, the levy and pledge of a 0.75% local sales and use tax within the City.
If the bonds are approved, there will be levied within the City a new 0.75% sales and use tax (the "Bond Tax"), the net collections of which remaining after deduction of the administrative charges of the State of Arkansas and required rebates will be used solely to retire or pay obligations with respect to the bonds in accordance with Amendment No. 62 to the Arkansas Constitution. The Bond Tax will expire after the bonds have been paid or provision is made therefor in accordance with Arkansas statutes. In order to provide additional funds to pay or to further secure repayment of the bonds, the City may also pledge to the bonds the net collections of an additional city-wide 0.25% sales and use tax if such tax is separately approved by the voters."
