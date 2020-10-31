Samuel Riley of Harrison completed his first solo flight at the Melbourne Municipal Airport on Sept. 25. He plans to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation – Commercial Pilot upon completion of this program.
“It was always a dream,” said Samuel of his first solo flight. “It was amazing, I felt like I was a balloon!”
“Sam is excited about his training and becoming a commercial pilot,” said John Catlett, Aviation Division Chair and Director. “I look forward to helping him achieve his goal.”
Prior to taking a solo flight, students are required to receive and log flight training for maneuvers and procedures ranging from proper flight preparation procedures to emergency procedures and equipment malfunctions. Additionally, they have to pass an aeronautical knowledge test. Upon completing solo flights, students begin flying to larger airports with an instructor. Just prior to certification, students will fly solo to the Branson Airport.
For more information about flight training or the aviation program, please visit
fly.ozarka.edu or call John Catlett, Aviation Division Chair and Director at Ozarka
College, at 870.368.7926.
