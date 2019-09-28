The Rotary Club of Harrison will be holding an informational meeting for high school students and their parents who would like to learn more about studying abroad for the 2020/21 academic year. The meeting will be held in the Learning Resource Center (library) on the South Campus of North Arkansas College on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Rotary is a community service organization and one of its greatest accomplishments is the Rotary Study Abroad Scholarship program. Originated in 1972, this program currently sends around 9,000 students annually to 82 countries. The Harrison Rotary Club is part of the District 6110 Study Abroad Scholarship program. District 6110 offers this study abroad opportunity to 29 countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Thailand, and many others. Currently, Jaden Petty, a recent graduate from Bergman High School is studying in Austria. To make the scholarship program work, the Harrison Rotary Club is hosting a student from Switzerland in exchange. The Harrison Rotary Club has sent ten students over the past six years to countries such as Spain, Italy, Brazil, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Romania, and now Austria. Many of these students and their parents will be attending to give you their perspective.
The informational meeting will cover topics such as the benefits to studying abroad, the uniqueness of the Rotary Study Abroad Scholarship program, cost, eligibility, and the application process. For more information, contact Rodney Arnold at (870) 754-9458 or rarnold@northark.edu. You can also visit our website at www.6110studyabroad.com.
