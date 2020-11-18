Next week is Thanksgiving! Wahoo! The who and where could change for families because of the virus, but the basic principle of Thanksgiving has not changed. I hope you get to see your extended family and enjoy some quality time together — but if not maybe technology will be your friend and you can still FaceTime with them.
But even, if it’s just you and the dog, let’s find some things you can be thankful for.
What about a great Thanksgiving in the past? Two years ago, I was in Costa Rica visiting our son. That was a fun trip. Seeing Santa in shorts and a tank top, is quite a normal experience for a warm weather climate.
Let’s be thankful for your health. I hope you are not locked down due to the virus, but even if you are, there are still things to be thankful for. You aren’t sick enough for the hospital. But even if you are in the hospital, you can still be thankful for the doctors and nurses who came to work today!
Do you see the pattern? There is ALWAYS something to be thankful for. The green plant on my desk has not died under my care. I have a pretty blue vehicle in the company parking lot. I can read and write and many people in the world don’t have that basic knowledge.
I can hop on Google Earth, and go anywhere in the world, and tour some famous places that won’t cost me a dime in airfare or attraction tickets.
I’m sad that Thanksgiving will be difficult for so many people this year. It was difficult for those who celebrated the first Thanksgiving, too. But they were still thankful and displayed an attitude of gratitude. That’s a wonderful set of glasses to view the world from. Try a pair today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.