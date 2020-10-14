According to the dictionary, one definition for the word discipline is “training to improve strength or self-control.”
If I were to talk to the coaches on campus, I’m sure I’d get suggestions they use for strengthening their players. Depending on the sport, it could be running the bleachers. It could be running the length of the gym floor and back. Or I’ve seen football players step as fast as they can from one tire to the next to improve balance and footwork speed. Everything we want to do well, takes discipline.
Musicians practice scales and different exercises to improve their performance and communication between brain and fingers.
The State Spelling Bee association contacted me today, and the Bee will be held in 2021! Spelling is a learned discipline, that you use the rest of your life!
So how does this apply to you at school today? Your teachers are building discipline skills within you. Sure if you read for 20 minutes, that gives their throats a break from speaking to the whole class. But the main reason is to improve your reading skills.
When they give you a page of multiplication problems, it’s not to drive you crazy. It’s to build up your stamina for math skills. (Remember when you started with 1+1?)
If your family puts down new flooring, it takes math to figure out how many square feet and total boxes you need — and then you figure out the price!
Be thankful your teacher and coach cares enough for you, to develop important skills and disciplines into your life at this age.
I know you still have a lot of learning ahead of you, but you’re not too young to set goals for yourself. Discipline yourself to finish school very well. Try a variety of extracurricular activities to see what you enjoy. Give music a try. Give art a try. I know a young lady who loved to draw pictures to go with the sermon she was hearing during church. Now she is an accomplished artist and muralist. She loved drawing and art even when she was very young.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Discipline is choosing what you want now, and what you want most.” You can do it!
