Today is Veterans Day. A very special day to honor those who have served our country to protect our freedoms. Thank you to all the men and women in the history of our nation who have fought in our place, and many who have given their life on the battlefield.
In 1918, on the 11 hour of the 11 day of the 11 month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I.
Just over 116,000 Americans died in World War I, defending the lives and freedom of our European allies. The following year, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration to honor the soldiers who fought in that war. The day was originally known as Armistice Day. November 11 became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, the holiday became known as Veterans Day.
Veterans should always be honored and respected, and I’m so sorry for the time in our history where that wasn’t the case. Adults and students should learn to respect and stand tall for the United States Flag — because many have given their lives to protect us and give us the freedoms we all love so much.
I’ve been out of the United States before, and we still have the best country in the world, even with all of our problems. So, thank you to all our veterans and their families for your service and sacrifice. Find a veteran and say “thank you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.