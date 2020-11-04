Well, I hope you got to bed at a decent time, in spite of last night being Tuesday election night.
Of course at the time of this writing, I don’t have a clue who will be declared our President. But there are some things I do know.
We are still the greatest nation in the world and we love helping other people. We care and share our wealth and knowledge with many around the world.
We are a country that allows each person to have their own thoughts and ideas. We have so many entrepreneurial companies. Someone saw a need, and started to fill in the missing gap — and eventually a new company was born.
Developing an “eye” for what needs to be done is a great quality. If a bunch of people are working, and you keep asking “what can I do” it slows the whole process down. So keep your eyes open. Can you hand that guy a screwdriver? What about getting bottles of water for the hard working group. There is always trash and extra pieces to pick up after a project. Look for things you can do without anyone telling you.
For the most part, I think Americans are hard working, problem solving individuals. They see difficulty and think of a solution. I can’t imagine going across the mountains in a wagon in all kinds of weather — but hard workers established farming, ranching and our country developed.
I am praying that no matter how the election turns out, we will continue to love and support each other because we are United States citizens. We should treat others the way we want to be treated — with kindness and respect. Something everyone should receive. There are enough enemies in the world trying to destroy us … we don’t need to be destroyed from within. The world is watching. Let’s behave!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.