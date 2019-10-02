Harrison High School FBLA and DECA students were treated to a tour of three hangers at the Boone County Regional Airport.
Kendall Fowler, one of the youngest pilots to receive his license at the age of 19 at the airport, hosted the tour — from his motorized wheelchair with a local pilot who flies for a national company, Jim Kelly.
One month after receiving his pilot’s license, Fowler fell from a roof and injured his spinal cord. The high school students led a community-wide fundraiser to help offset some of the expenses of treatment for Fowler. On Friday, Sept. 27, they presented a $10,000 check to him.
Fowler thanked everyone for the donations and proceeded to host a tour of his favorite aviation hangouts. Kelly was on hand give students a tour of the company plane — the Challenger. He said, “The field is wide open for careers in aviation, on the ground and as pilots. Every aspect of aviation is starved for people, if your considering your options right now.”
“The Challenger 300 has a fuel range of 3,000 miles and seats 10. “We usually fly it in the lower 40,000 altitudes,” Kelly said. He also explained it is an aviation rule on cross country flights to land with an additional 45 minutes of fuel remaining. “The Challenger cruises at 550 mph. To know how much fuel is needed, you have to calculate the weight of your passengers, cargo, the plane, how far your going and the wind speed to know how much fuel you should be carrying.”
Harrison FBLA teacher, Mrs. Martin spoke up — See? That’s Math!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.