I heard an example of kindness on the radio today. A student saw another student really hurting about something and she went up to the friend and told her, “You are so loved. By Jesus … and me.”
Kindness doesn’t require massive gestures of money or time. Just notice. If someone is extra grumpy there is probably something that sparked that feeling and maybe a kind word from you would encourage them and ease that grumpiness.
I’ve been reading a great book by a local young lady who grew up and played basketball in this area. She was really hurting and thought she was a piece of trash because of events she had no control over. (No worries. I plan to share more about her very soon.)
Of course, she wasn’t a piece of trash — no human being is. We are each created unique and wonderful. (And that doesn’t count all the little miracles going on in our bodies so we can see, read, speak, walk, touch and smell!)
Speaking of smell. The lady I heard on the radio likened kindness to a beautiful smell. When someone smells good, that scent leaves a beautiful trail across the room. But a stinky, smelly sock, or if something spoils in the refrigerator … we can smell that … and it isn’t good.
I love the clean smell of lemon or orange. Both of those smells just make me smile. They remind me of sunshine. Kindness has the same effect on others.
President Lincoln was known for his acts of kindness, and said, “Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out. Men crave for kind words or kind gestures. You'll never know how your random act of kindness can make all the difference in not just your life but also in the lives of many. Kindness brings hope to the hopeless, gives light to the darkness, and gives a reason to live.”
Lincoln also said, “Be Kind; Everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”
