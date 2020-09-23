Have you registered to vote? I’m just kidding. You have to be 18-years old to vote. Getting my driver’s license at 16 and voting at 18 were big milestones I looked forward to being able to participate in.
If your class has a mock election in the next few weeks, there are some things to remember. It’s very important that every citizen vote. It’s your responsibility and opportunity to voice your opinion.
But you have to remember that everyone is allowed their own opinion and most of the time, you can’t change their mind. If someone is wishy-washy or on the fence about who they are voting for, maybe they will ask for your opinion. Give them the bullet points of why you feel the way you do, and then let it go.
Sometimes in politics we have to agree to disagree with each other. When my candidate doesn’t win, I still want to live in our great country. I’ve visited other countries — and we still have the best! So if my candidate does win, I expect the same respect from others. We can still be civil human beings. We aren’t toddlers.
Most of the world does not have the same voting privileges we have. We must not be slack about keeping these rights. But we have to participate — or rights go away.
For example, before COVID hit, I’m sure you loved the playground at your school. But what if no one ever used the swings. Eventually someone would take the swings away because they weren’t being used.
Be thankful we have the privilege to vote and when you get the opportunity, make sure you participate. It’s your responsibility.
