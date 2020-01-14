The Searcy County Historical Society will have the following guests:
Jan. 31—Susan Young of Shiloh Museum
Feb. 21—Suika Rivett of Buffalo National River. PLEASE NOTE: this meeting is held
out of sequence, on the 3rd Friday instead of the last.
March 27— Jared Pebworth and Mike Evans of the Archeological Survey.
