The Snowball Civic Club will have a meeting Friday, August 9th at 6:30 PM at the Snowball Pavilion. Agenda items include: financial update, update on Historical Registration status, fundraising, membership directory and formation of committees. All are invited to attend and join the Snowball Civic Club, there is no membership fee required. For more information, please call 870-715-7255.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.