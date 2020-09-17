This is my third high school football season on the sidelines and I’ve had the ball thrown to me three times so far. Once this season.
It wasn’t a touchdown pass and it wasn’t for a first down. It was a garbage play. However, sometimes it’s the smartest play to throw the ball to the guy standing out of bounds. It doesn’t net any yards but it doesn’t result in a sack.
A couple of weeks ago, I was somewhere around the red zone and watching the game while taking notes. The ball was snapped and the pocket was beginning to collapse around the quarterback. Just like many of us instinctively yell, I said to myself “throw it away.”
The kid must’ve heard me from 40 yards away as he was running for his life. Because at that same moment, the ball was sent through the air and was heading my direction.
A little bit of a backstory is that this was the Mountain Home vs. Harrison game. The Bombers had a few short completions and several incompletions. They later had a 48-yard reception and a 1-yard touchdown pass, but they mainly ran the ball and dropped passes during that game.
The pass to me that game was probably his best of the night. Running away and off of his back foot, it was a perfect spiral.
This is the third time in my reporting career that I’ve been in this situation. Until then, I was 1-of-2 on sideline completions. The first one was a learning experience with a notepad, camera and pen in my hands. It didn’t go very well. The second one was a one-handed scoop that required some movement on my part while shifting all of my assets to my left hand. Basically I moved my pen to the other hand so my right hand was free for the one-handed grab. Then I gave the ball to the ball boy. Nobody told me nice catch and none of the coaches or players slapped me on the butt. I have been spanked while on the sidelines by the participants before but that’s a different story.
So back to my latest reception attempt. He had to have aimed at me.
Ryan Mallett had definitely been teaching that kid a thing or two because he had some momentum on that throw and I didn’t have enough time to get my utensils in the other hand. I’m lucky I was paying attention or else it would’ve probably broken a few ribs while smashing my ego into a million pieces as it came crashing into my body. It would’ve hit me right in the numbers.
I was able to turn just in time to try and catch it with my body and my bicep. Apparently my muscles weren’t soft enough to cushion the ball and make it stop. It rattled out and hit the ground. I’m quite sure that there is a blue pen-mark on that ball from where I autographed it during the catch attempt. It’s now a collector’s item.
I quickly remembered the importance of practice. I hadn’t been practicing my one-handed body catches lately with my opposite hand occupied.
So I’m hitting .333 during my football career as a reporter. I guess that’s not too bad.
I am proud of all the times I’ve successfully gotten out of the way when a tackle near the sideline comes my direction. I have been kicked a few times during those close calls but I’ve managed to stay on my feet. It’s a fast sport and it gets even faster when you’re standing still and it suddenly comes your direction in real time.
I wish my school would’ve had football back in high school, I would’ve been an All-State safety or corner. Take my word for it.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.