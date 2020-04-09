The Harrison school district is in search of a new senior high girls basketball coach. There were 21 applicants that wanted to fill the position.
Harrison superintendent Stewart Pratt stated the school district was hoping to have a decision made by Monday night.
Pratt stated Wednesday that he was attempting to have a special school board meeting electronically if the members of the board would agree to the process.
Harrison High School principal Jay Parker and athletic director Chris Pratt were in the middle of conducting the interviews according to the superintendent.
Veteran coach Doug Young and assistant coach Doug Cox both stepped away from the position. Young is retiring at the end of the school year while Cox is continuing to coach tennis.
The Lady Goblins have had successful runs under Young. Having completed his 10th season as head coach, the Lady Goblins have made eight straight trips to the Class 5A and Class 4A state basketball tournaments.
In 2019, the Lady Goblins finished in the final four of the Class 4A tournament. That was the most successful run for the team.
Harrison finished in the elite eight this season.
Harrison Coaching Applicants
Name Current Residence
Angi Boaz, Harrison
Terry Shawn Caldwell, Manila
Daniel Cornelison, Kirbyville, Mo.
Paul Dean, Nashville
Richard Dearing, Plainview
Clarence Finley, Sherwood
Jamison Taylor Fortenberry, Conway
Michael Halbrook, Paragould
Demi Hargrove, Centerton
Bobby Harris, Wynne
Sean Ryan Kelloms, Royal
Jeff Lewis, Jasper
Jayson Lowery, Glenwood
Loren Lane Loyd, Yellville
Chip McDonald, Calico Rock
Andy Munday, Lead Hill
Matthew Post, Mayflower
Jordan Riley, Batesville
Autumn Sims, Fayetteville
Michael Smith, Clinton
Kristian Williams, Tilly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.