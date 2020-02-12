4A-1 Standings
Boys
East
Team Conf. Overall
Shiloh Christian 8-3 15-9
Huntsville 6-4 16-9
Berryville 4-6 16-9
Harrison 3-7 10-16
West
Pea Ridge 11-0 19-4
Farmington 8-3 15-8
Prairie Grove 6-5 12-11
Gravette 2-9 12-13
Gentry 0-11 13-12
Results
Feb. 11
Shiloh Christian 67, Harrison 47
Pea Ridge 50, Huntsville 30
Farmington 56, Gentry 32
Prairie Grove 61, Gravette 33
Schedule
Feb. 14
Farmington @ Harrison
Berryville @ Huntsville
Pea Ridge @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Gentry
