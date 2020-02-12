4A-1 Standings

Boys

East

Team    Conf.    Overall

Shiloh Christian    8-3    15-9

Huntsville    6-4    16-9

Berryville    4-6    16-9

Harrison    3-7    10-16

West

Pea Ridge    11-0    19-4

Farmington    8-3    15-8

Prairie Grove    6-5    12-11

Gravette    2-9    12-13

Gentry    0-11    13-12

Results

Feb. 11

Shiloh Christian 67, Harrison 47

Pea Ridge 50, Huntsville 30

Farmington 56, Gentry 32

Prairie Grove 61, Gravette 33

Schedule

Feb. 14

Farmington @ Harrison

Berryville @ Huntsville

Pea Ridge @ Gravette

Prairie Grove @ Gentry

