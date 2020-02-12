4A-1 Standings

Girls

East

Team    Conf.    Overall

Harrison    10-0    24-1

Berryville    6-4    18-7

Huntsville    3-7    7-19

Shiloh Christian    0-11    8-19

West

Farmington    11-0    24-3

Gravette    8-3    17-8

Pea Ridge    5-6    18-7

Prairie Grove    3-8    9-15

Gentry    2-9    16-9

Results

Feb. 11

Harrison 61, Shiloh Christian 24

Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 28

Farmington 58, Gentry 25

Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 54

Schedule

Feb. 14

Farmington @ Harrison

Berryville @ Huntsville

Pea Ridge @ Gravette

Prairie Grove @ Gentry

