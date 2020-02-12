4A-1 Standings
Girls
East
Team Conf. Overall
Harrison 10-0 24-1
Berryville 6-4 18-7
Huntsville 3-7 7-19
Shiloh Christian 0-11 8-19
West
Farmington 11-0 24-3
Gravette 8-3 17-8
Pea Ridge 5-6 18-7
Prairie Grove 3-8 9-15
Gentry 2-9 16-9
Results
Feb. 11
Harrison 61, Shiloh Christian 24
Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 28
Farmington 58, Gentry 25
Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 54
Schedule
Feb. 14
Farmington @ Harrison
Berryville @ Huntsville
Pea Ridge @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Gentry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.