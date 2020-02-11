MARSHALL — Valley Springs worked their way into the semifinals of the 3A-1 junior high district tournament this past weekend in both the boys and girls brackets.
That was as far as Tiger Nation would see them advance as both teams were defeated on Monday night.
Valley Springs’ Junior Tigers fell to Rose Bud, 57-40.
The Junior Lady Tigers ended their season in a 50-29 loss to Clinton.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs faced a large deficit at the end of the first period and ultimately fell to Rose Bud, 57-40.
Rose Bud jumped out to a 25-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter and put Valley Springs in a 20-point hole at halftime, 35-15.
Rose Bud won the third quarter by a 12-10 mark and Valley Springs outscored its opponent by a 15-10 score in the fourth.
Kaden Horn and Dason Hensley each tallied nine points in the Junior Tiger loss. Jimmy Reed added seven points, Levi Carey five, Blain Roberson and Kelby Ply four apiece and Donnie Acuff two.
Junior Girls
It was an early struggle as Valley Springs lost the junior girls battle to Clinton, 50-29.
The Junior Lady Tigers were limited to two points in the first 6 minutes while Clinton posted 15 points in the first.
The second period ended with Clinton holding a 26-10 advantage and a 36-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Karyce Flud led Valley Springs with 10 points. Aidan Gorton added seven, Tia Morris and Camie Moore five each, Kamryn Miller and Kamry Evans two each and Macy Willis one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.