BERRYVILLE — Early season golf has the links full of high school players. Thursday afternoon at Carroll County Country Club, members of the 4A-1 met for some friendly fun.
Shiloh Christian claimed a win in boys play while Gravette won the girls match.
Senior Boys
The Berryville senior boys were third in the four-team affair.
Shiloh Christian shot a 255 as a team to win the match. Gravette was second with a 268 while the Bobcats finished with a 272.
Huntsville rounded out the scoring with a 292.
Medalist for the day was Ben Fowler of Shiloh Christian with a 72. Keegan Bulza of Gravette was the runner-up medalist.
Nate Allen led the Berryville charge with an 81. D.J. Colbert had a 91 and Brandon Robinson a 100 to round out the Bobcat scoring.
Ashton Blok had a 110 and Jack Dignan a 117.
Senior Girls
There must be three players to record scores to count as a team in Class 4A golf.
Gravette was the only team to have that many players. The Lady Lions recorded a 312 for the day.
Brook Deihl of Gravette was the medalist with a 91. Anna Heil of Shiloh Christian was runner-up medalist with a 109.
Emma Hall of Berryville finished with a 126 for the Lady Bobcats. Ava O’Gorek had a 129 for the Lady Bobcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.