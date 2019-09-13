If it is orange and there is a T involved in it, I hate it.
I guess that came from the good ole days in the Southwest Conference when Arkansas was the seventh flag over Texas.
The University of Arkansas and the University of Texas were rivals. I guess kinda the same way that Harrison and Mountain Home are rivals. You know, one team dominates the series with wins. Texas has many more wins over the Hogs like Harrison has over Mountain Home.
Arkansas has left the burnt orange behind only to watch them stumble and falter ever since.
When Arkansas joined the SEC, they met another orange T team (Tennessee). One who’s ego at the time of our union was as big as the burnt orange T that we left behind.
The orange Ts have fallen on hard times and I for one don’t really care. For some reason both T schools get a lot of love by the AP media with votes. A couple years back Tennessee was in the polls with a 0-2 record and their losses were against mid-level teams.
I don’t deal well with over inflated egos. I guess you could say that I don’t like myself, but my wife says that I do like myself…so there you go.
My distaste for Tennessee and Texas may be obvious, but Tennessee just scored a few points with me.
As Tennessee fans were getting prepared for the game a couple of weeks back, an elementary school told their kids to wear their Volunteer shirts to school.
One kid didn’t have a Tennessee shirt so he created his own. He took an orange shirt and pinned a white piece of paper to it. He had scribbled UT on the paper. I felt it was very clever.
The kid was the butt of jokes because of his home made shirt.
Volunteer nation heard of the incident and then used a copy of his art work to create a shirt that they sold. The proceeds go to a program to help educate students about bullying.
Kids are brutal at times. I can remember one of my kids coming home from school and demanding that we go to Wal-Mart. It wasn’t a “can we go to Wal-Mart.” It was “we are going to Wal-Mart.”
She wanted to buy some clothes. Later it was discovered that kids were making fun of some other kids because their clothes came from Wal-Mart. The next day rolls around and there goes my daughter with her new clothes. To further make her point, she left the tags on them so that everyone could see that they came from Wal-Mart.
As the Tennessee story develops, the university offered the boy a four-year scholarship to their college.
I respect that.
A SEC team has made another classy move. The University of Georgia has dedicated Saturday’s game to the honor of Wendy Anderson.
Wendy Anderson was the wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson. Wendy passed away in mid-August after a battle with breast cancer.
The Red Wolves will be Georgia’s next victim on the football schedule, but the stadium will be wearing pink in honor of the Anderson’s.
That is another classy move.
Oh, the SEC. You are brutal to my Hogs, but there are times that you make me proud. This weekend is one of those times.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
