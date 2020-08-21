Answer your dang phone.
I’ve had my fair share of phone calls that I didn’t want to answer. Mainly because I knew what the information on the other end of the line entailed.
However, that seems to be a growing trend amongst people nowadays regarding a phone call of any sorts from anyone or regarding anything.
Sometimes coaches can get this way after a loss. But just like anything else, winning fixes everything.
It’s understandable why silent mode was created for phones but it seems that it has turned into the only option for lots of people. The “old school” common sense method tells us that if you activate the ringer on your phone, then you will hear it when it rings and be able to answer the call. Makes sense to me. I’m not sure why this is such an unused concept since customizable ringtones used to be a popular thing. You can set a phone to play a VeggieTales song or even something from Elvis when someone is calling. The possibilities are endless. I can still hear my phone even if it’s in vibrate mode.
Texting is the next issue. Way too many people appear to think this is the only form of communication. It grinds my gears when people want to have a 100 text conversation with me. It takes a ton of time that a 2 minute conversation could’ve handled with ease. Plus, text doesn’t have a tone of voice to avoid misunderstandings. But that’s a totally different rant about how emojis all caps don’t solve the issue.
E-mail is probably not the main culprit for lack of answered calls, but it’s another example. Have you ever tried to explain a complex situation to someone through the electronic mailing system? It’s futile, just call them because the ensuing questions only create strife and even more confusion.
Then there are the video messages. I’m not sure if this is an ego-trip thing or not, but I don’t call people so they can see where I’m at. I’ll take a picture and say “wish you were here,” but I probably don’t mean it. Plus, if I’m in the bathroom, nobody wants to see that anyways.
Next in line is social media. My belief is firm that social media is the devil. It gave stalkers an easier way to do their job and completely erased the concept of people minding their own business. In my opinion, its usefulness is limited to breaking sports news, food pictures that make me hungry and the latest disc golf accessories that go on sale.
Social media has erased much of the desire for people to call each other. Thus, increasingly destroying the minds of young people who are now incapable of carrying on a meaningful conversation in person. Ask a child to call and set up an appointment to talk with the mayor or governor about an issue they are concerned about. The look on their face is priceless.
My most legitimate reason to address this issue is that sometimes the calls are important. I’d hate to know I missed a phone call relating to a loved family member that had an issue or a close friend that needs bailed out of jail. Nobody misses the latest nonsense gossip on any of the ridiculous “little birdie” sites but they’ll comfortably ignore something real when their phone rings.
For a society of people who are constantly on their phones, they sure don’t know how to use it. Maybe the decline of answered calls is because people can’t angrily slam it down on a receiver anymore as a stress reliever.
The phone companies figured this out a long time ago. We used to get charged by the minute to call someone on the other side of town. Now it’s free to call someone on the other side of the country because people just use their phones to google videos of useless information.
I really thought the pandemic would’ve made more people want to call each other. But then again, they may not know how.
I could honestly go on and on, but I’ll stop here.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
