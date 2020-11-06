BERRYVILLE — The daunting 4A-1 regular season comes to a close for two teams on Friday night with the Carroll County Super Bowl.
A pair of teams coveting a rivalry trophy while looking for their first win of the season can create big emotions and big effort.
Friday’s matchup at Bobcat Stadium pairs the visiting Green Forest Tigers with the Berryville Bobcats in the Carroll County Super Bowl to end the 4A-1 schedule for both teams.
Each squad enters the game with a zero in the win column. The home team Bobcats have had several games canceled this season due to COVID-19 issues and concerns. Berryville will take the field with a 0-6 record under the leadership of Doug Shott.
On the opposite sideline, Green Forest enters the ballgame with a 0-9 record under new head coach Greg Tibbitt.
Both coaches are aware of the community interest in this contest.
“People from Berryville and Green Forest work together and intermingle,” Shott noted of the rivalry. “It’s an opportunity to one-up your coworker, neighbor, people you see every day in Wal-Mart, at the feed store or at the cattle sales. We want to make our folks proud.”
Tibbitt is learning the importance of the game quickly in his first year at the helm of the Tigers team.
“Just talking with some guys here in town who have been on both sides of it and hearing the stories,” TIbbitt commented. “It reminds you of those rivalry games I grew up in. You learn and understand the importance to the community.”
Both coaches know what they will expect from their team if they want to come away the victor on Friday night.
“We feel it will be a battle, so continuous effort is necessary,” Shott exclaimed. “We want to execute on offense and play smart and aggressive on defense. We have to be physical and impress our game plan.”
Tibbitt had a similar approach in hopes of a win.
“We must stop their running game, force turnovers and limit our mistakes,” Tibbitt said. “I think both sides will be fired up with an opportunity to win this rivalry game and end the season on a good note moving forward. We have to play with energy and let the game come to us. Don’t try to do too much.”
Each coach stressed that their team is focused and look forward to playing on Friday night while understanding the importance of this game to the community.
After a football schedule filled with uncertainty for each squad, the one thing for sure is that both teams want to win and are ready to lay it all on the line when they hit the turf.
Bragging rights for the year in Carroll County will be determined when the 7 p.m. kickoff gets underway at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night.
The home team Berryville Bobcat members include: Tristen Lodwick; Kole Coatney; Joshua Estrada; Dominic Henry; Matt Norris; David Tapia; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Lucas Jackson; Francisco Tellez; J.D. Smith; Brayden Hill; Jakob Kisner; Hector Aguinaga; Freddy Roque; Quinton Swartz; Jarrett Stringer; Tun Oo; Klae Smith; Jake Lopez; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Zach Boaz; Ethan Williams; Chet Hudgens; Landen Pittman; Ivan Maliska; Kole Coatney; Brenden Warren; Damian Helmlinger; Bryan Ramirez; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Ben Helnitz; Cameron Dotson; Wesley Winter; and Kennon Hellingen. The team is coached by Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Ryan Whetham; Payton Covington; and Bryce Moorman.
Green Forest team members include: Isaiah Fraga; Gabriel Holland; Ben Jones; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Reiley Gordon; Jacob Zimmerman; Joel Salgado; Isaac Merida; Jordy Deleon; Ryan Bruegel; Jazmony Lopez; Jesus Romero; Dalton Randolph; Therlo Rich; Rodolfo Mendoza; Lyndon Surface; Max Jones; Llelfer Vasquez; Pedro Rangel; Omar Madrigal; Jordan Perez; Jaaz Pope; Adrian Serna; Jason Lopez; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez Jr. The team is coached by Greg Tibbitt. Assistant managers include: Ben West; Skylar Fowler; Daniel Fitts; Brandon Stone; and Tyler Harness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.