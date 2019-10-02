NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Activities Association board member Jon Collins will resign his position after an incident that the West Memphis superintendent had with football officials in Week 3 of the high school season.
Collins is accused of spitting on an official at Wynne High School when West Memphis visited the Yellow Jackets.
Wynne defeated West Memphis in the contest and dropped the Blue Devils to 1-2 on the season.
An altercation between Collins and the game officials occurred. It was during this time that Collins is accused of spitting on the official.
The officiating crew spoke with the Wynne Police Department after the incident, but no report has been filed. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Wynne Police Department, but has not received any replies.
After the incident, 139 football officials signed a petition stating that they would not work any West Memphis football games. However, with the resignation, the officials are willing to work with the school.
Collins has been the West Memphis superintendent since 2013 and has served on the AAA board since that date.
He tenured his resignation on Tuesday before reports of a hearing that was scheduled for Thursday.
The next monthly meeting of the AAA board of directors is scheduled for Oct. 24, where the association will accept his resignation.
Collins also received additional punishments from the AAA. He can not attend any West Memphis football games in October. He will also be banned from the sidelines of any West Memphis sporting event for the next two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.