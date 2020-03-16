NORTH LITTLE ROCK — During the summer there are two weeks known as the “dead period” that are scheduled by the Arkansas Activities Association.
This time is set aside to allow student athletes to rest during the summer.
Due to growing concerns of Covid-19, the AAA has established another set of dead period weeks.
The AAA announced starting Mar. 17 and lasting until Mar. 30, no school teams shall meet or practice.
“During this time, coaches (licensed teacher coaches and registered volunteers) shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes whether it be practice, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel,” stated an official press release from the governing body of Arkansas high school athletics on Monday.
The AAA has announced that it will reassess the situation on March 30 and further instructions will be released then.
This policy affects all sports which include the 16 teams that are still awaiting the opportunity to play their final game in the state basketball tournaments. This includes the Valley Springs Lady Tigers.
On Sunday, the Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchison, and the Arkansas Department of Education announced that Arkansas public schools would not be assembling this week.
All public schools have the same spring break which begins on March 23 giving the schools a two-week time frame to be exempted for the dead period.
Spring sports, soccer, softball, baseball and track and field, had two weeks of competition before the ban began.
