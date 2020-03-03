HOT SPRINGS — From the beginning of the season, the deck seemed stacked against the Alpena Lady Leopards.
The squad lost four valuable team members due to injuries and other circumstances that cut the roster down significantly before the season even began.
On top of a depleted roster, the Lady Leopard’s tallest player is a 5’9” point guard on a team with no seniors.
Despite the circumstances, Alpena went on to a 10-0 record in conference play to earn the top seed in the district tournament. After winning the district title, the Lady Leopards then continued the success from last year and repeated as the regional champs.
“It’s a big accomplishment for what they’ve been through,” Lady Leopard head coach Larry McKinney acknowledged. “To turn around and win district and then regionals for the second time after winning the conference race says a lot. But they’ve been that way since junior high. They find it in themselves to play hard.”
The next phase for the Lady Leopards begins on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Class 1A State Tournament being held at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. The Class 1A-1 top seed Alpena (28-7) squares off against the Lady Warriors of Ouachita (29-9) who represent the fourth seed from 1A-4.
Alpena comes into the game on a five-game winning streak while the Lady Warriors have dropped five of their last seven contests.
The Lady Leopards didn’t make it easy on themselves during their journey through the regular season. Alpena opened the season with a matchup against Marmaduke from 2A-3 and earned a five-point win over a physical Lady Greyhounds team that finished second in their conference.
“Any time you play good teams and you compete, it makes you tougher mentally and physically,” McKinney noted. “I think our schedule has helped us to get stronger, it made us tougher and shows that we don’t back off.”
The competition through the year was made evident from the quality of their losses. The Lady Leopards suffered three close losses to Valley Springs who is currently a top seed from Class 3A and one loss to undefeated Star City who is a top seed from Class 4A.
Alpena will not change who they are during their trip to Hot Springs.
“If you get to this point, you do what got you there,” McKinney noted. “We’ll do what we always do and stick with what we do best.”
However, there are some concerns for the veteran coach.
“My biggest concern has been the same as all season, our size. We lost three post girls this year, so we have no post,” McKinney elaborated. “So I have to play one of my girls out of position which takes us out of what we really want to do.”
Even with the size factor, the coach is confident in his team.
“You can watch kids and how they move. Their body language can tell you if they are in the game or not,” McKinney commented. “The last few games, they’ve had that gleam in their eyes. I knew they are into it and wanted to play.”
In closing, the coach had nothing but praise for his squad
“I don’t know if you can put into words how proud I am of them,” McKinney finished. “They could’ve folded up and nobody could’ve blamed them. They fought hard all year long. Regardless of what happens in the tournament, I’m proud of them and all they’ve accomplished.”
