The NBA All-Star Game hasn’t been very interesting in quite a while. It’s usually three quarters of three-point shooting, dunks and the occasional contested jump shot. Then the fourth quarter is somewhat competitive.
This year the focus of the weekend is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims that lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Chicago, Ill. is the site for the weekend at the United Center. The NBA released a slue of entertainers that would be performing during halftime of the game and scattered throughout the weekend’s events.
Of all the entertainers, I recognized the names of Queen Latifah and Stevie Wonder. A few others I had heard of before, but couldn’t tell you a single note of their music much less what they look like.
There is also a two-time Grammy winner and Oscar recipient in Jennifer Hudson who will be doing a special tribute. I have no idea who she is, but she sounds important.
Most people could care less about the self-righteous Hollywood people who go to these big events to show off how pretty they are and flaunt their lack of self-respect by the wardrobe they choose to wear.
However, there are some cool things that are worth tuning in for.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by the Children’s Choir from Chicago. They will undoubtedly not be focused on their own self-indulgences.
Kobe will be announced on Friday as a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame class for this year. He will surely be a unanimous first-ballot pick.
That announcement will take place before the self-absorbed people in the Celebrity All-Star Game take to the court.
The Hall of Fame class will be honored in early April during the Final Four in Atlanta. Expect another Kobe tribute during those festivities.
I thought the idea of everyone in the All-Star Game wearing a Kobe uniform was a good suggestion when the ideas were floating around of how to give honor to the late great.
Instead, they did even better.
LeBron James’ team will all play in jerseys reflecting the No. 2 that Gianna wore when she played. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team will all wear No. 24 for Kobe.
During the Rising Stars game on Friday, all the players will wear a patch that displays nine stars to reflect the nine victims of the helicopter crash.
In the All-Star game to wrap up the weekend, each of the first three quarters will be a short game with the winners earning $100,000 toward their charity.
The fourth quarter will have all scored tallied up and the clock turned off. The first team to add 24 points to the top score wins $200,000.
It’s a different type of flare to the game that might get more people to watch.
LeBron currently shares the record with Kobe of 15 starts in the All-Star Game.
Sunday evening he will pass Bryant for the most.
I wonder if he ever had the fleeting thought of not starting so that Kobe could stay atop the list.
If LeBron does that on Sunday night, then I will try to start respecting him. But I doubt that he could ever give credit and respect to someone without exalting himself at the same time.
James has never been in the slam dunk competition. There are only four participants this year. Kobe won it in 1997… just saying.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
