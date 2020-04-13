NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Ten Heart of the Ozarks basketball players were selected to the Arkansas Activities Association All-State Tournament team.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the finals of four classifications were postponed in March. The tournaments were officially canceled last week with both teams that had reached the finals being declared state champions.
Tournament play was completed in Class 1A and 2A with the four larger classifications being canceled.
For her efforts in the Class 3A State Tournament, Maura Moore of Valley Springs was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Teammates Bethany Richardson and Whitney Coffelt were both selected to the squad.
The Lady Tigers received a state title for their season run. The squad also was selected as the No. 1 team in the final Arkansas Sports Media poll. Valley Springs was scheduled to meet Mountain View in the 3A finals.
In Class 4A, Marion Groberg of Harrison was picked for the team. The Lady Goblins had a first round bye in the tournament before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
There were two selections for the Class 3A boys.
Valley Springs’ Isaac Ragland was picked for the team while Bergman’s Shelton Welsh also received a nod.
The Tigers were an Elite Eight team in Class 3A this season. The squad was beaten by Osceola in the quarterfinals. Valley Springs finished fourth in the Sports Media poll in Class 3A.
Bergman had their season ended by Dumas in the opening round of the tournament.
Class 1A had four players that were picked for the team.
Alex Hill of Alpena and Libbie Johnson of Kingston were picked for the girls All-State team.
Hill and the Lady Leopards made a trip to the Class 1A semifinals. They were beaten by Kirby in the Final Four.
Kingston’s girls were beaten by Emerson in the opening round of the tournament.
Jasper senior Caleb Carter was picked for the squad as was Kingston’s Avery Weaver.
The Pirates were eliminated in the first round of the tournament by Kirby. Kingston also lost in the first round. They were defeated by Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.