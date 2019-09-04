BERRYVILLE — Berryville and the Carroll County Country Club played host to high school golf action on Tuesday.
When the buses left the facility, it was the Pea Ridge boys and the Providence Academy girls leaving with wins.
Pea Ridge shot a 262 to best Providence by 12 strokes. Berryville was third with a 284.
The Providence girls were the only team with enough girls for a team. They finished the day with a 359.
Senior Boys
Pea Ridge had three players to shoot 90 or less in picking up the win.
Nate Allen of Berryville was the medalist in the event. He shot a 40 and a 38 to account for his 78. The runner-up medalist was Conner Guthrie of Providence who finished with a 79.
Rounding out the Berryville scoring was D.J. Colbert. He had a 55 and 47 to score a 102. Brandon Robinson carded a 105 and Jack Dignan finished with a 116.
Senior Girls
Mikayla Hammond of Pea Ridge was the medalist for the day in senior girls action. She finished with a 114.
Laurel Matinchev of Providence Academy was runner-up medalist. She shot a 118.
Ava O’Gorek led the Berryville charge. She had a 120. Emma Hall of the Lady Bobcats shot a 122.
