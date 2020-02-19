KINGSTON — It was a battle of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the 1A-1 District Tournament.
It ended with the No. 4 squad, Alpena, leaving the Kingston gym with a 60-58 win.
In other action, the Jasper senior boys dismissed Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, 62-52.
The other No. 4 and No. 5 battle saw the Deer girls defeat Mt. Judea, 75-36.
Senior Boys
No. 4 Alpena 60, No. 5 Deer 58
Deer's comeback attempt fell short as Alpena defeated the Antlers, 60-58.
Heading into the last period, the Leopards led 45-38.
Kolbe Hicks hit a trey for Alpena to push the lead back to double digits.
Avery Young answered with a bucket for Deer.
With 6:26 left in the game, Peyton Johnson completed a three-point play.
Deer then started a 15-3 run that gave the Antlers a one-point advantage.
Kieran Carey started the run for Deer. That was followed by a layup by Keegan Middleton after making a move to the bucket.
Bryce Martin drained a trey for Alpena to account for the only three points in the run.
Young put a bucket into the net before Middleton added another free throw.
Landon Rhoades scored for the Antlers after collecting an offensive rebound.
Carey then drained a trey. With 1:59 Young gave the Antlers a 55-54 lead.
Nicholas Stone answered with a trey for the Leopards to give the squad a two-point lead.
Both teams struggled at the free throw line, but Trevor Woodworth nailed two for the Leopards to put the squad ahead, 59-55, with 25.1 left in the game.
The Leopards missed another free throw with 13.8 seconds left. Young made the Leopards pay with a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left.
Five seconds ticked off the clock before Johnson was fouled. He hit one charity toss to make it a two-point bulge.
Johnson missed the second freebie which the Antlers rebounded and drove down the court. A timeout was called by Deer with .7 seconds left on the clock.
The Antlers got the ball into Young's hands, but he missed the desperation shot.
After the first period, the game was tied at 12. The Leopards moved ahead, 26-20, at halftime.
Kolbe Hicks and Stone had 18 points each for Alpena. Johnson added 13, Martin seven and Woodworth four.
Young had 31 for Deer. Carey added nine, Rhoades seven, Middleton six, Evan Williams three and Dale Dotson two.
No. 3 Jasper 62, No. 6 NACA 52
Jasper had five players score in the fourth period as the Pirates punched a ticket to the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament with a 62-52 win over Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.
Going into the fourth period, Jasper held a 45-39 lead over the Spartans. The Pirates used balanced team scoring in the fourth period. Sam Parker, Caleb Carter and Mason Kellogg each had four points while Logan Reynolds hit three and Nick Larimer two.
The Pirates managed to only hit 3-of-7 free throw attempts in the last 8 minutes.
Jasper pulled ahead of NACA, 15-12, after the first frame. The Spartans cut a point off the Pirate lead to pull within, 31-29, at the midway point.
Parker hit four third-period points to help Jasper move ahead 45-39.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Carter with 14 points. Kellogg and Reynolds chipped in 13 each, Parker 10, Larimer six, Layton Smith five and Cole Villines one.
Senior Girls
No. 4 Deer 75, No. 5 Mt. Judea 36
Deer exploded for 29 points in the second frame on the way to posting a 75-36 win over Mt. Judea.
The Lady Antlers led 18-10 after the first period before hitting the second frame scoring streak.
Ashlyn Denniston led Deer with eight points in the period with Ashlyn Davis pitching in seven.
At halftime, Deer led 49-13.
Deer moved the lead to 65-30 heading into the fourth period.
Leading Deer in scoring was Denniston with 21 points. Davis added 20, Olivia Stone 10, Makyah Bushea and Macie Breedlove six each Skyli Martin and Jessica Dotson two apiece and Aleshia Voss one.
Audrey Campbell had 13 points for Mt. Judea. Mykala Janae seven, Jessi Ward six and Larson Claiborne and Pearl Harrison five each.
