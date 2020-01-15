ALPENA — It was a conference game for Alpena as Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy came to town on Tuesday night.
After the game was over, it was the Leopards that pulled off a 69-35 win over the Bentonville charter school.
Peyton Johnson had the early hot hand for Alpena. He hit for eight points in the first to help the Leopards to a 16-7 lead.
In the second frame, Kolbe Hicks scored eight points for the home team as they moved ahead, 32-17, at the midway point.
Alpena put away the game in the third period as they scored 30 points and held the Spartans to eight points.
Five Leopards scored in double digits led by Nic Stone with 15 points. Johnson had 14 points, Bryce Martin 13, Barron Ohler 12, Hicks 10, Zain Crawford six and Kent Bruce two.
