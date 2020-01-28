ALPENA — A team can’t go cold in the fourth quarter.
Monday night at Alpena, the Leopards warmed up from behind the arc and the Jasper Pirates went cold. That resulted in Alpena winning the contest, 53-44.
Heading into the fourth period the contest was tied at 35-35.
Alpena drained four treys in the final period to secure the league win.
Jasper led 12-11 after the first period and both teams repeated their previous efforts in the second frame to provide the Pirates a 24-22 edge.
In the third period, Alpena hit five free throws to forge the tie heading into the last period.
Leading Alpena, who had three players score in double figures, was Trevor Woodworth with 14. Payton Johnson added 12, Bryce Martin 11, Nicholas Stone nine and Kolbe Hicks seven.
Jasper was led by Sam Parker with 16 points. Calvin Smith added 15, Cole Villines six, Jesse Harrison five and Mason Kellogg two.
