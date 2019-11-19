FAYETTEVILLE — Every conference game matters in the talented 1A-1.
Alpena’s conference contest on Friday against Haas-Hall Academy of Fayetteville ended in a 67-50 road loss for the Leopards.
Nicholas Stone hit a pair of triples along with four points from Trevor Woodworth and a bucket by Peyton Johnson to keep Alpena fighting during an 18-12 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
The Leopards were limited to five points in the second period.
Stone added his third 3 of the game along with a score from Woodworth as the margin grew to a 34-17 difference for Alpena at intermission.
Alpena had its largest output of the night in the third quarter despite being outscored by a 19-18 difference. Stone his three shots from beyond the arc and Johnson added another six points but the Leopards fell further behind to start the fourth period, trailing 53-35.
Stone hit his seventh 3-pointer of the night in the final frame as the Leopards put 15 points together in the final 8 minutes but couldn’t overcome the large deficit on the scoreboard in a 67-50 loss.
Stone finished with 21 points for the Leopards. Woodworth added 12 points, Johnson 11 and Kolbe Hicks and Zane Crawford three each.
