COTTER — The middle of the 2A-1 standings is highly congested and Alpena visited Cotter on Tuesday for coveted wins in the conference.
The senior boys earned a win but the senior girls of Alpena left with a loss.
Cotter was handed a 52-33 loss against the Leopards in the senior boys game. In the senior girls contest, the Lady Leopards were on the short end of a 66-48 game.
Senior Boys
The Leopards outscored Cotter in every period on their way to a 52-33 conference win over the Warriors.
Nicholas Stone buried a pair of treys in the opening period to go with five points from teammate Bryce Martin to lift Alpena to a 13-11 lead at the end of the first period.
Kolbe Hicks led the Leopard scoring with seven points in the second frame while Stone and Martin each contributed three points apiece.
Cotter was held to 10 points in the second frame while Alpena scored 15 to take a 28-21 advantage into halftime.
Martin continued to produce points in the third period with seven points to go with a pair of 3-pointers by Landon Savage as the two combined for 13 points. Cotter was limited to eight points and the score was a 41-29 reading with one quarter remaining.
Cotter could only manage one field goal in the final 8 minutes while Alpena scored 11 to run away with the win.
Martin finished with 17 points to lead the Leopards. Hicks tallied 14 points, Stone 11, Savage eight and Bryce Kent two.
Senior Girls
Alpena watched the margin of difference get away in the second period and Cotter gave the Lady Leopards a 66-48 loss.
Amelya Cook and Katherine Rodas each tallied four points in the first quarter while Desiree Dietrich hit a 3 and Bella Phillips scored a bucket.
The score was tied at 13 apiece entering the second period.
Cotter poured out 19 points while Alpena was held to 10 points led by Emma Johnson’s five points.
The Lady Leopards came out of halftime with a 32-23 disadvantage and Cotter continued to build on the lead.
Alpena scored nine points while the Lady Warriors added another 20 points.
Cook caught fire in the fourth period with three treys and 12 points but Alpena could only manage 16 points while Cotter was held to 14.
Cook finished with 18 points along with 10 by Rodas. Johnson scored seven points, Phillips six, Dietrich four, Cheyenne Higginbotham two and Kalea Valentine one.
