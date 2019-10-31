YELLVILLE — After living by the tip in the first round of the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament, the Alpena Lady Leopards were opposite Crowley’s Ridge Academy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Playing at Yellville-Summit High School, the Lady Leopards came up on the short end of a 25-15, 25-9, 25-12 contest.
With the win, the Lady Falcons move to the semifinals and played on Thursday afternoon.
Crowley’s Ridge’s defense was the story of the contest. The squad took away Alpena’s best offensive play.
The Lady Leopards only had nine points off of offensive plays and one off a defensive block during the contest.
In the third set of the match, the Lady Leopards opened up with a 2-0 lead. Crowley’s Ridge responded and scored on a 7-0 run.
Alpena tightened the contest to 7-3, and later to 13-8 after Allyson Napier served an ace.
The Lady Falcons scored the next two points before Alex Hill scored with a spike to make it 15-9.
Later in the set Kayleigh Armer of Alpena hit on two and caught Crowley’s Ridge off guard to score for the Lady Leopards. That point brought the third-seeded team from the 2A-West to within, 19-10.
However, Crowley’s Ridge connected on six of the next eight hitting attempts to end the Alpena season.
Crowley’s Ridge jumped out to a commanding 22-10 lead late in the first set.
The Lady Leopards came storming back with four-straight points which included a block by Desiree Deitrich.
After the Lady Falcons pushed to a 23-14 lead, Deitrich found the back corner with a tip.
In the second set, the Lady Leopards trailed 4-2 after a tip by Armer.
Armer had a kill a little later to make it an 8-3 contest. A Hill kill drew the Lady Leopards within half of Crowley’s Ridge at 10-5.
The Lady Falcon’s turned their offense to the backline where they had three kills to pull ahead, 18-6.
Alpena scored one more offensive point in the set when Armer had a kill to reduce the deficit to 20-9.
Armer led the team with four kills and a tip. Hill had three kills, Deitrich one block and one tip and Napier one ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.