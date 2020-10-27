JASPER — For the past few years, Jasper and Alpena had many basketball battles as conference teammates.
This cycle the pair are in different classifications, but the games are still competitive.
Alpena made a big run in the fourth period as the Leopards defeated Jasper, 48-40. In senior girls action, the Lady Pirates defeated Alpena, 67-61.
The two schools split the junior high contests as well. Alpena's junior girls rolled to a 47-18 win while the Jasper junior boys claimed a 51-25 win.
Senior Boys
Jasper took control of the game in the first period, but there are four quarters in a contest. Alpena came back and handed the Pirates a 48-40 loss in the Pirate's Cove.
Sam Parker hit back-to-back shots at the end of the first period to give the Pirates a 9-7 lead.
He started the second frame with a bucket that was followed by a trey from Cole Villines. Jasper had doubled up the Leopards at that point 14-7.
Landon Savage had a steal and a layup to make it a five-point contest.
Jasper held its first double-digit lead after Layton Smith scored on an offensive putback and then hit a trey.
Savage hit a trey for the Leopards to get back within seven points.
Pirate senior Smith hit his classmate Parker on two straight possessions and Parker responded with two inside buckets to make it a 23-12 score at halftime.
Alpena pulled within, 33-27, at the end of the third period after Bryce Martin hit two free throws.
Jasper regrouped to start the final frame. Smith hit a bucket after taking a pass from Parker. Jesse Harrison then hit Calvin Smith for the Pirates to give Jasper a 10-point lead with 6:52 left in the game.
Then the Leopards' halfcourt trap began to help Alpena's cause.
Alpena held Jasper scoreless the rest of the game until the final shot of the game with 3 seconds left.
The Leopards were able to score a 21-0 run.
Barron Ohler started the run with a basket before Nicholas Stone hit a trey. Cody Block hit a free throw and then had a steal and finished the play with a layup.
Another Stone trey with 3:33 left gave the Leopards a 38-37 lead that they never gave up.
Neither team could score over the next 2:17 of the game.
Then the Leopards made five trips to the free throw line. Alpena didn't miss a free throw over the last 1:16 of the game.
Martin and Block had four free throws each and Stone had two.
Stone led the Leopards with 17 points. Martin added 13, Block seven, Savage five and Ohler and Kolbe Hicks two each.
Jasper was led by Parker with 15 points. Layton Smith pitched in 13, Villines eight and Harrison and Calvin Smith two each.
Senior Girls
Jasper had a 10-0 run in the third period that gave the Lady Pirates control of the game as they defeated Alpena, 67-61.
Alpena went into the lockerroom at halftime with a 25-21 advantage.
The two teams traded points. The game was tied at 29, 31, 33, 35 and 38.
Bella Phillips hit a layup for Alpena to give the Lady Leopards their last lead of the game at 40-38 with 3:13 left in the third period.
Aubrey Henderson hit back-to-back treys for the Lady Pirates that warranted a four-point lead. Kaylee Reynolds then scored followed by a basket from Brooklyn Flud. The Flud basket completed a 10-0 Jasper run.
Jasper led 48-42 with 8 minutes left in the game.
Henderson started the fourth with a trey to give the Lady Pirates a nine-point lead.
Desiree Deitrich completed a three-point play to make the contest a two-possession affair.
With 2:55 left in the game Deitrich hit two more free throws to pull Alpena within four points.
Flud responded for Jasper with a layup.
Deitrich hit a free throw, but Henderson scored on a Give-and-Go after taking a pass from Reynolds.
Jasper couldn't put the game on ice as the team hit only 3-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 of the contest.
Zalia Phillips hit the first of the free throws and Henderson hit the other two on different trips to the charity line.
Katherine Rodas finished the game with a bucket for Alpena.
Alpena started the game with a 13-12 lead at the first frame.
Rodas hit two charity tosses and Emma Johnson scored on an offensive putback that started a 10-3 run for Alpena.
Henderson hit the trey for Jasper that tied the game, but two Rodas baskets sandwiched a Johnson steal and layup to give Alpena a six-point lead.
Halle Emerson finished the scoring in the first half. Alpena led 25-21 at halftime.
Henderson and Emerson each had 21 points in the game for Jasper. Flud chipped in 12, Reynolds eight, Phillips four and Haley Daniels one.
Alpena was led by Rodas with 23. Johnson added 14, Amelya Cook 13, Deitrich nine and Phillips two.
Junior Boys
Jasper held Alpena to nine points in the second half on the way to posting a 51-25 win.
Alpena held an 11-6 lead after the first period, but the Junior Leopard offense began to slow.
After a five point second frame, Alpena could not stay up with Jasper. The hometeam grabbed a 20-16 lead at the second stop.
Jasper blew the game open in the third period. The Junior Pirates outscored Alpena, 19-3.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Sawyer Willis with 13 points. Jonas Lager added 12, Levi Johnson 10, Spencer Traywick nine, Max Davis three and Lance Flud and Caden Hatfield two each.
Alpena was led by Keaton Toliver with 17 points. Brendon Adams added four and Dylan Adams and Tucker Savage two each.
Junior Girls
Alpena took control of the game early and never looked back in posting a 47-18 win.
The Junior Lady Leopards doubled up Jasper, 8-4, at the first break. Alpena moved that advantage to 23-10 at halftime.
Anabelle Massengale led Alpena with 17 points. Kelsey Kolb had 13, Laini Block eight, Cassidy Ohler four, Crandall Eppes three and Kaylee Stephenson two.
Jasper's Lyla Raulston with six points. Grace Edgmon added five, Tiana Siebert three and Emily Sexton and Abby Mefford two apiece.
