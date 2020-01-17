ALPENA — As the field narrows in the Alpena Junior High Tournament, the competition is getting stronger.
Thursday’s slate of games advanced two teams in both the junior boys and junior girls brackets to the semifinals.
On the boys side, top-seeded Berryville advanced past Bruno-Pyatt by a 58-34 score. Valley Springs moved on with a 48-40 win over Kingston.
In junior girls action, Bergman rolled over Omaha to the tune of a 60-19 victory and Valley Springs moved past Kingston by a 44-38 score.
Junior Boys
Berryville 58, Bruno-Pyatt 34
The Junior Bobcats got familiar with the bottom of the net early and pulled away with a 58-34 win over Bruno-Pyatt to advance to the semifinals.
Berryville drained five 3-pointers in the first quarter as it built a 26-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams added five points in the second frame and the Junior Bobcats maintained a 31-14 lead at halftime.
Berryville went on to take a 46-21 advantage entering the final quarter before finishing the game with the win.
Jack Dignan led the Berryville scorebook with 15 points. Jake Wilson and Nate Allen added 12 points apiece, D.J. Colbert 10, Chet Hudgens four, Dylan Higgins and Cole Maliska three each and #Drew Dean and Lucas Pierce two apiece.
Ethan Brumley collected 25 points in the Bruno-Pyatt effort. Marcus Fields added five and Kelton Wilson and Rylan Rainey two each.
Valley Springs 48, Kingston 40
The Junior Tigers made a late run in the fourth period and moved on with a 48-39 victory against Kingston.
Valley Springs held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first period and Kingston rallied back to take a 24-23 advantage at halftime.
The Junior Tigers retook the lead in the third and began the fourth quarter with a 36-34 edge.
Valley Springs outscored Kingston by a 12-6 mark in the fourth to claim the win.
Maddax Johnson led the Junior Tigers with 12 points. Kaden Horn added 11 points, Peyton Carnahan and Jimmy Reed nine apiece, Dason Hensley five and Ethan Slechta and Kelby Ply one each.
Canton Clark scored 18 points for Kingston. Chism Floyd added 12, Colton Clemons six and Ethan Clark four.
Junior Girls
Bergman 60, Omaha 19
The Junior Lady Panthers roared into the semifinals after a 60-19 win over Omaha.
Bergman opened the game from behind the arc with three 3-pointers and held a 21-3 lead at the first break and moved the needle to a 33-8 difference at halftime.
Six players scored for Bergman in the third frame while Omaha was held to seven points and the Junior Lady Panthers began the fourth period with a 48-15 lead before finishing with the win.
Madeline Moon and Jalen Burleson each scored 11 points in the Bergman win. Keira Dees added eight, Ruby Trammell and Taylor Cantrell six apiece, Jaxen Duque and Paige Hillenburg four each, Daizie Riggs and Madison Huskey three apiece and Kiersten Lowry and Trinity Christensen two each.
Drew McKinney led Omaha with nine points. Katelyn Rogers added four and Shelby Whitehurst, Liz Mertens and Moriah McCullough two apiece.
Valley Springs 44, Kingston 38
In a game that went back and forth, Valley Springs was able to build a lead in the second half and advance with a 44-38 win over Kingston.
The Junior Lady Yellow Jackets had control of an 8-6 lead at the first break but Valley Springs battled back to hold an 18-17 edge at halftime.
The Junior Lady Tigers managed to outscore Kingston by a 26-21 mark in the second half on their way to the win.
Karyce Flud scored 16 points int he Valley Springs win. Aidan Gorton added nine, Tia Morris eight, Katey Henson four, Kamryn Miller and Savannah Ketchum two apiece and Camie Moore one.
Jaidyn Head scored 23 points for Kingston. Karli Myers added six, Rilee Pittman four, Lila Hartness three and Paige Randall two.
