ALPENA — The opening round of the Alpena Junior High Tournament was pushed back a few days due to the weather which moved the excitement to Monday evening.
A pair of games were played on both the junior boys and junior girls bracket.
In junior girls action, Berryville began the tournament with a 63-24 win over the Junior Lady Antlers of Deer and Omaha narrowly defeated Green Forest by a 43-32 score.
The junior boys opening round featured Valley Springs advancing with a 56-15 win over Deer and the host team of Alpena earning a 29-23 victory over Green Forest.
Junior Girls
Berryville 63, Deer 24
The Junior Lady Bobcats took over the game early and finished with a convincing 63-24 win over Deer.
Berryville sank four shots from behind the arc in the first during a 31-point first quarter while limiting Deer to a single field goal.
Scoring slowed dramatically in the second period as the Junior Lady Antlers found a groove and put 13 points on the board and Berryville was limited to 10 points.
Berryville held a 41-15 lead at halftime and continued to expand the lead in the third frame.
Six players scored for the Junior Lady Bobcats in a 17-point effort while Deer scored five points on two field goals.
Berryville entered the fourth period with a 58-20 lead and outscored Deer by a 5-4 mark to advance in the tourney.
Hannah Youngblood poured out 28 points in the Berryville win. Mia Thurman added 12 points, Mercy Leviticus seven, Avery Bell and Lakyn Flores four apiece and Emma Hall, Kaylee McCarty, Elizabeth Heithold and Carly Smith two each.
Olivia Heffley, Bryleigh Davis and Kaylynn Bryant each scored six points for Deer. Jalyn Denniston, Ila Casey and Charlee Breedlove added two apiece.
Berryville moves on to play Western Grove on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Omaha 43, Green Forest 32
The Junior Eagles took the lead in the second period and held to the rest of the way to post a 43-30 win over Green Forest in the first round.
The Junior Lady Tigers held a slim 11-0 lead at the first break and Omaha battled back to take a 21-19 edge at halftime.
The difference in the third period resulted in Omaha outscoring Green Forest by a 12-3 mark.
Omaha entered the fourth with a 33-22 advantage and held the lead to advance with a 43-32 win.
Drew McKinney and Shelby Whitehurst scored 12 points each in the Omaha win. Taylor Evans added seven points, Katelyn Rogers five, Tristan Kimberlin three and Elaine Rasmussen and Lilly Gray two each.
Katie Farrar scored 10 points for Green Forest. Virginia Gonzalez added seven, Presley Gordon six, Kayla Lozano five and Allie Snow four.
Omaha moves on and will play Bergman on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs 56, Deer 15
The first game of the boys side of the bracket was over early as Valley Springs piled up points early in a 56-15 win over Deer.
The Junior Tigers held Deer scoreless in the first period and put 24 points of their own on the scoreboard.
The advantage stayed on the Valley Springs side by a 15-3 mark for a 39-3 difference at halftime.
Valley Springs scored 17 points in the second half and Deer collected 12 points as the Junior Tigers advanced with a 56-15 victory in the opening round.
Eleven different players scored for Valley Springs led by Levi Carey’s 13 points. Peyton Carnahan added 10 points, Ethan Slechta six, Dason Hensley, Jimmy Reed, Kelby Ply and Nate Helems five each, Maddax Johnson, Keyton Carnahan and Logan Avery two apiece and Parker Spaw one.
Bobby Holt, Carson Breedlove and Lane Nichols each scored four points for Deer and Ty Reynolds added three.
Valley Springs advances to play Kingston on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Alpena 29, Green Forest 23
The Junior Leopards came from behind on their home court in the fourth period to advance with a 29-23 win over Green Forest.
Both teams were tied at four apiece at the first break and Green Forest won the second period to take a 15-12 lead at halftime.
Another four points were scored in the third period by each team.
Alpena began the final frame trailing by a 29-23 score and outscored Green Forest by a 13-4 difference in the final 6 minutes to take the lead and finish with a win.
Cody Block drained 17 points to lead Alpena. Tim Dickard added four points, Landon Savage and Hayden Allen added three apiece and Brendon Adams two.
Jay Pope and Tony Gonzalez scored six points each for Green Forest. Jacob Zimmerman and Colton Richardson added four apiece and Ali Cabrera three.
The Junior Leopards return to action on Saturday to play Bergman at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.