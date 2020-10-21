ALPENA — The first whistles of the high school basketball season have sounded.
Monday night at Alpena, Kingston squared off the junior and senior boys between Kingston and the home team Leopard squads.
In the senior high contest, Alpena finished strong with a 60-48 victory.
The junior high boys had two contests. Kingston won a 53-32 game over four quarters against Alpena in the second game. The jayvee contest went the way of Kingston, 19-12.
Senior Boys
The fourth quarter made all the difference in the final game.
Alpena came from behind in the fourth period to claim a 60-48 win.
Kingston held a 20-17 lead at the first break led by Ethan Sprinkle hitting four field goals for eight points.
Alpena had a balanced attack with four players scoring and Nicholas Stone draining a pair of long bombs.
Both teams scored 12 points in the second frame with Zac Root adding eight of those for Kingston.
Barron Ohler and Bryce Martin each hit for a pair of field goals as Alpena trailed at the half, 32-29.
Alpena narrowed the margin by outscoring Kingston by a 14-13 difference. Cody Block added five points from the field and Martin sank five free throws.
Trey Bowen kept Kingston alive in the third by sinking three treys and Sprinkle added another four points.
Kingston’s struggles continued in the fourth as a Canton Clark 3-pointer proved to be the only Yellow Jacket points in the final frame.
Alpena poured out 17 points led by six from Martin to leave the gym with a home win to begin the season.
Martin finished with 17 points to lead the Leopards. Ohler tacked on 12 points, Block and Kolbe Hicks 11 each, Stone six and Landon Savage three.
Bowen tallied 16 points to lead the Kingston offense. Sprinkle added 12 points, Root eight, Clark seven, Isaac Weaver three and Peyton Hartness two.
Junior Boys
Action in the junior boys game was a lopsided affair early. Kingston finished with a 53-32 victory.
Kingston jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the first break and extended the score to a 30-9 Junior Yellow Jacket lead at halftime.
Alpena outscored Kingston by a 15-13 score in the third period, but the Junior Yellow Jackets maintained the lead by outscoring their opponent by a 10-8 mark to hold the lead and earn the win.
Eli Humphreys of Kingston led all scorers with 20 points. Chism Floyd netted 13 points, Colton Clemons and Ethan Clark scored eight each and Hunter Farrar and Jaxon Woods two apiece.
The Junior Leopards got 18 points from Keaton Toliver. Tucker Savage scored 10 points while Slade Harp and Brendon Adams each added two points.
Junior Boys jayvee
The home team edge went the way of the Junior Leopards in the jayvee contest by a 19-12 score over Kingston.
A tight game resulted in an 8-6 lead for Alpena at the break and the advantage stayed on the side of the Junior Leopards as they outscored Kingston by an 11-6 score in the second half.
Jayden Stewart scored eight points in the Alpena win. Kaden Valentine added five points, Aiden Moran four and Aiden Chaney two.
Caleb Parker scored five points for Kingston. Bryce Bancroft added four and Jaxon Woods three.
