KINGSTON — The semifinals in the girls brackets of the 1A-1 District Tournament being held at Kingston were only close in the very early stages of the ballgames.
Alpena and Kingston showed on Tuesday night why they were the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively.
The Lady Leopards ran away with an 83-40 win over Deer to advance to the finals.
Kingston followed suit with a 67-34 win over Jasper.
Alpena and Kingston will meet in the finals on Friday at 6 p.m.
Alpena 83, Deer 40
Alpena took a double-digit lead within the first 2 minutes of the ballgame and handed the Lady Antlers an 83-40 loss in the semifinals.
Amelia Cook scored the first five points of the ballgame for Alpena with a score right after the first tip fo the game and then following with a 3-pointer from the right side.
Deer’s Jessica Dotson scored a bucket in the post before Alpena began a 12-0 run sparked by Cook’s 3.
Desiree Deitrich added three-point play for Alpena after driving to the goal and Alex Hill earned her first basket with a jumper after a steal on defense.
Alpena’s Annie Armer and Cook each hit a pair of shots at the foul line during the run before Deer found some offense.
Dotson hit her second shot of the game and Makyah Bushea added a free throw before scoring back-to-back baskets with Ashlyn Denniston.
Alpena continued scoring with a three-point play from Katherine Rodas and then three free throws from Cook after getting fouled on a shot from behind the arc.
Deitrich then hit a 3 from the left wing and then assisted to Rodas under the goal for a score.
Ashlyn Davis buried a 3 for the Lady Antlers just before the end of the first period and Alpena doubled the score with a 26-13 lead to start the second frame.
The Lady Leopards began the second with Cook and Deitrich both hitting treys before Davis hit a jumper or Deer.
Hill dished out four assists and Deitrich scored nine points in the second and Davis scored all 10 Deer points. Alpena outscored the Lady Antlers by a 24-10 mark to head into halftime with a 50-23 lead.
Davis added her third 3 of the game early in the third period while Bushea scored on a jumper and and a pair of charity shots.
Alpena continued to press the buttons on the scoreboard with another 17 points led by seven from Deitrich and a pair of scores by Hill.
The Lady Leopards turned a 67-31 lead at the end of the third into a bigger lead before the end of the game.
Morgan Wheatley and Bella Phillips added to the stat sheet with two more scores each in the fourth period. Annie Armer scored back-to-back baskets before the end of the game and Wheatley added the final mark with a transition bucket off an assist by Phillips.
Deitrich led all scorers with 23 points for Alpena. Cook added 15 points, Emma Johnson 10, Rodas nine, Hill and Armer eight each, Wheatley six and Phillips four.
Davis finished with 20 points for Deer. Bushea nine, Denniston five, Dotson four and Macie Breedlove two.
Kingston 67, Jasper 34
The final girls game of the night featured the home team Lady Yellow Jackets swarming their way to a 67-34 win over Jasper in the semifinals.
Kingston opened the game with Brooke Villines and Libbie Johnson each draining a 3-pointer before Aubrey Henderson scored on a putback for Jasper.
The Lady Yellow Jackets then got back-to-back baskets by Melia Johnson, and Hannah Johnson put Kingston ahead by a 12-2 score with a rebound and a bucket.
Brooklyn Flud responded with a 3 from the top of the key but Kingston began another run sparked by a Renee Pittman 3-pointer followed by baskets from Melia Johnson and Hannah Johnson.
Halle Emerson added a free throw before the end of the opening period for Jasper but Kingston controlled a 19-6 advantage at the first break.
Taylor Cott, Pittman and Hannah Johnson stayed busy behind the arc with a 3 apiece as Kingston extended the lead to a 37-16 mark after outscoring Jasper by an 18-10 score in the second frame.
Jasper got contribution in the third quarter when Aubrey Henderson and Flud each hit long bombs in a 12-point effort.
Kingston continued to grow the lead with five players accounting for 19 points as the Lady Yellow Jackets began to run away with the game heading into the final 8 minutes with a 56-28 lead.
Emerson scored the first four points of the fourth for Jasper but Kingston rallied with an 11-2 run as Aliya Reynolds hit for five points and Faith Floyd sank a trey from the top of the key on an inbounds play to lead Kingston to a 67-34 win and a trip to the district championship.
Melia Johnson scored 18 points in the Kingston victory. Hannah Johnson added 10, Libbie Johnson and Renee Pittman tallied nine apiece, Villines seven, Reynolds five, Cott four, Floyd three and Cheyanne Cannon and MaKenna Clemons one each.
Jasper got 13 points from Emerson. Flud added eight, Henderson five, Kaylee Reynolds four and Brielle Brasel and Haley Daniels two apiece.
