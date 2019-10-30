YELLVILLE — Every match in the first round of the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament resulted in a 3-0 sweep.
The first match for the 2A-North third-seeded Lady Leopards of Alpena was part of that narrative with a win over the Lady Bobcats of Flippin, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.
Flippin couldn’t keep the ball away from Alpena junior Desiree Deitrich who had her hand — or two hands — in a multitude of sets along with tips over the net to the back corner.
Alpena jumped out to a 14-7 lead when Deitrich put up a set for a Kayleigh Armer kill that followed a Deitrich to Alex Hill kill. Armer added a tip and an ace along with a Kenzie Lewen ace during the early run.
Deitrich helped with a pair of tips along with a Hill kill to move to a 21-13 advantage.
Ashlyn Usery made the score a 24-16 lead after a tip that found the hardwood, but Flippin didn’t go away.
The Lady Bobcats scored the next six points while facing set point to make it a 24-22 ballgame.
Deitrich took control of the next volley and set up a pass to Armer for a kill to take the first-set win.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair until Flippin held a 15-12 lead despite Deitrich running a tandem attack with Hill and Armer earning kills early in the set.
Alpena then produced a 13-4 run that featured three tips by Deitrich, a kill by Hill and a scoring block from Armer that increased the lead.
The set ended with Alpena taking a 25-19 win after back-to-back tips by Deitrich.
The Lady Leopards jumped out to a 9-3 edge to begin the third set. Deitrich opened the set with a tip along with an ace by Usery and a kill by Armer.
Another run by Alpena made it a 16-7 Lady Leopard lead when freshman Allyson Napier scored an ace.
Deitrich preceded the ace by setting up kills for Hill and Usery along with a tip of her own.
Emma Johnson was the next Lady Leopard to toe the line and she added an ace before Armer scored on a tip to make it a 22-12 mark for Alpena.
Flippin handed the remaining points to the Lady Leopards with netted balls and hitting errors and Alpena advanced to the second round where they played 2A-East top seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy on Wednesday.
Deitrich finished the game with 11 tips for Alpena. Armer added six kills, one tip and one ace; Hill, five kills; Usery, one kill, one tip and one ace; Johnson, Napier and Lewin had one ace each.
